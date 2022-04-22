'Ghosts' Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman Tease What to Expect for Season 2 (Exclusive)

The first season of the critically acclaimed smash hit sitcom Ghosts wrapped up Thursday night on CBS. But while the last few moments might have seemingly opened the door to structural issues at the Woodstone B&B, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman assure PopCulture.com exclusively that there's plenty more to come than just some structural damage when the show returns for Season 2 this fall. "We're happy to have the B&B up and running and it's going to be a great opportunity to have stories walking in the door, but it is going to be the story of a struggling business, trying to get up on its feet," Port told PopCulture of what Season 2's direction will look like. "Also, the story of how the stresses of running that business as a couple, are going to affect Jay and Sam. With the ghosts helping and hurting as is they're bent, but I don't think it's going to be smooth sailing from the get-go. It'll be a rocky-go for a while." With the Ghosts writers just three weeks into story development ahead of their official shoot this June in Montreal, Port and Wiseman tease what's ahead for the beloved sitcom's sophomore season, including brand new characters, the possible return of familiar faces and more ghosts to ship. Insert those heart eyes emojis here! [Spoilers are ahead for Season 1]

Will Crash return? (Photo: CBS Studios) One of the more elusive characters featured in Ghosts is Crash (Hudson Thames), a spirit reminiscent of James Dean who died at Woodstone Mansion in the 1950s after he was most shockingly decapitated. Blink and you'll miss him in Season 1 as Crash's body has only made a total of three appearances on the CBS sitcom so far, with his head still missing. So will he be back and will he finally find his head? According to Port, the hope for his return is ahem, ahead. "We're talking about that now. We're talking about a story to explain where he has been," he smiled.

The relationships... (Photo: CBS Studios) After Thor (Devan Chandler Long) told Flower (Sheila Carrasco) he was willing to wait for her to figure out her feelings in the episode, "Trevor's Pants," fans were absolutely smitten with the part-Viking, now teddy bear's actions. As if that wasn't something to gush over, Pete (Richie Moriarty) has clear feelings for Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), getting bolder all season long. But will that average arrow stuck in his neck turn into a cupid's bow of sorts for him to finally confront her about how he feels? After the pair partied it up during the penultimate episode "Attic Girl," it is no doubt a hope fans want to see come to fruition. So will it happen? "I mean, as far as specific plans, we're sort of in the phase where we're sort of talking that out," Wiseman said. "The writer's room for Season 2 has been up for about three weeks now and we've planted a lot of seeds and we definitely want to follow up on all of those for sure."

The love lives of Sass and Trevor (Photo: CBS Studios) In Episode 7 "Flower's Article," audiences learned that Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) had loved Shiki (Crystle Lightning), a ghost residing at the offices of the magazine where Sam works. Calling her the "love of his life" and someone whom he killed a deer for while presenting it to her family, there is more to come for Sass and Shiki according to Port. "We definitely want to follow up with [it]. We're talking about a story where Sass has — we're going to get into his relationship with Shiki who lives at the magazine where Sam works," he said smiling, assuring fans it was coming. The same goes for Trevor (Asher Grodman), according to Port. Before the mystery behind his pants highlighted a softer, more layered side to the ghostly Winnie the Pooh character, audiences learned of the investment trader's vulnerabilities in Episode 12 "Jay's Sister." Making choices that were out of a selfish need for finding love, Trevor had catfished Sam's sister-in-law, Bela (Punam Patel) in a hilarious, unhinged plan. While the events leading to Trevor's diabolical dating ploy left Sam and Jay to clean up the mess, the house ghost was real about his feelings for her. "We want to have Punam Patel come back, Jay's sister who matched with Trevor on the dating app," Port said. "[The writers] have a really interesting story that we've been talking about, so we want to and there might be more ghosts to ship. We're talking about something in that realm."

Will Ari Cantor atone for his sins? (Photo: CBS Studios) After it was discovered how Trevor died at Woodstone in the early 2000s following his Lehman Brothers buddies — including best friend Ari Cantor (Rob Huebel) — leaving him to die after "pill roulette" gone wrong, audiences rightfully want justice. Especially since Trevor's so-called friends dumped his body in the lake outside the home. With the scummy Ari officially spooked after Sam and the ghosts plant a Chekov Chill and a note that reads, "I know what you did – T. Money" in the drug drawer, one can't help but think Ari will be back. "We would love that," Wiseman said, though he did not disclose what the return would look like. "We love Rob and we love that storyline. I mean, that is definitely a possibility, yes."

Alberta's Murder Mystery (Photo: CBS / CBS Studios) While we are not sure if Todd with his alluring back tattoo of Alberta will return for Ghosts Season 2, the showrunners tell PopCulture the mystery behind the 1920s jazz singer's murder will "for sure" get some more airtime. In Episode 9, "Alberta's Fan," audiences learned that obsessed super-fan Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez) had discovered while staying at Sam and Jay's under construction B&B that the singer had been poisoned. "We definitely want to unravel what happened with Alberta and have that be a story that plays out over the course of the season," Port said.

Freaky Friday? (Photo: CBS Studios) After Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) possessed Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in Episode 10's "Possession," fans have since wondered if that lightning can strike again! But while chatting with Ambudkar this past winter, PopCulture postulated the idea of a "Freaky Friday" type scenario where Jay and Sam actually switch places, which piqued the actor and rapper's interest. But could it ever come to fruition? When sharing the idea with the showrunners, Wiseman said it was an "interesting idea" to greet. "We haven't discussed the specifics of them switching necessarily, but I can see why that's an interesting idea," he said. "I feel bad for Utkarsh because he always has to ignore 90% of the people on set. He's always so grateful when we have guest casts who we can talk and interact with. So, I think he'll be happier this year because since the B&B is open, we're able to have guests walk through the door, obviously very organically." However, when it comes to switching powers, Wiseman said it's all about making it make sense. "The same way we did the 'Possession' episode, we want to think of fun ways of playing with the power and the ghosts with Jay to get him more involved in some of those episodes, for sure."

Will Mark Hamill appear in Season 2?! (Photo: CBS Studios / CBS) It's no secret that Ghosts has the best fans in the world! Hit up social media and you will find the greatest, most creative pieces of art, thoughtful notes and a rapport among audiences that is like a warm hug. Among those fans is also Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who expressed his love for Ghosts upon the Season 2 pickup this past winter. So, will Luke Skywalker ever appear on the show? It's something Port and Wiseman admit they are actively talking about — especially in terms of a second part to Episode 11's "Sam's Mom." "Maybe! We're trying to figure that out — we definitely want to figure out something for him and we definitely want to see Sam's dad, so who knows?" Port said while Wiseman added, "That seems like a great match in my mind." When PopCulture shared how Grodman expressed his hopes for Hamill to be Trevor's dad, Port and Wiseman laughed. "Yeah, I don't know, Mark Hamill doesn't seem like Trevor's dad to me," Port said, to which Wiseman offered his apologies, "Sorry, Asher."