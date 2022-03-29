‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Talks ‘Bidding War’ Over Possible Mark Hamill Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

When it comes to fans, the hit CBS freshman sitcom Ghosts has some of the legit best around. From many theorizing the history of our favorite Woodstone Estate ghosts to creatively sweet fan art posted to social media, Ghosts has become a bonafide hit for the network thanks to clever writing, brilliant performances led by an affably charming cast, and a distinctly unique story far from its BBC inspiration. But when it comes to fans, the show has one of the biggest in actor and Star Wars icon, Mark Hamill who tweeted about the show upon its Season 2 renewal.

It was a moment that not only surprised the cast but had series star Asher Grodman — who plays the pantless ’90s Wall Street ghost — incredibly humbled by the shoutout as he told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview ahead of this week’s new episode, “Trevor’s Pants.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@HamillHimself – This is so kind & such a thrill, especially coming from someone who has brought so much joy into our lives. Pete & Trevor will have an epic lightsaber battle to celebrate (though explaining lightsabers to the other ghosts will be… 🤦‍♂️). @GhostsCBS #GhostsCBS https://t.co/F5zzyLFQtv — Asher Grodman (@AsherGrodman) January 26, 2022

“There’s 10 of us and eight of us are in L.A. and two of us are here in New York, myself and Richie who plays Pete. So we were making the six-hour drive back home and Richie at one point was like ‘Mark Hamill is tweeting about our show. I don’t know how we didn’t get into a car accident. I was like “What? What?’” he told PopCulture through a laugh. “Then he proceeded to individually tweet every single one of us like he was on this kindness spree or something and it was amazing.”

Asking whether Hamill has a spot in the Ghosts universe, Grodman smiles from cheek to cheek. “Mark can do whatever he wants in the Ghost universe!” he said. “I sent a tweet, I think I was like ‘Luke, will you be my father?’ So we’ll have to do another flashback episode. We’d have a bidding war over whose storyline Mark Hamill gets to be in.” Positing how it would be interesting to see Hamill as maybe the father of Sam (Rose McIver) or even a relative of Pete (Richie Moriarty), Grodman is most endearingly selfish. “Or Trevor’s dad. The rest don’t really matter,” he said with a laugh.

The exchange, which took place this past January, found Hamill tweeting about the show to his nearly 5 million followers, giving his endorsement for the series “smart, witty, whimsical, very funny with a BRILLIANT cast that is beyond perfection.” Grodman replied he was honored by the kind gesture with Hamill taking another moment to tweet the cast individually, including the New York native. “Very nice of you to say Asher [and] I look forward to your battle with Pete,” Hamill wrote in the message. “It can’t be easy making a narcissistic womanizer so likable, but you are effortlessly terrific doing that in every episode. Have to say I’m envious of you working the way I am at home: without pants.”

While it has not yet been confirmed that Hamill will ever appear on the show, Ghosts has become an absolute favorite among audiences with ratings growing week after week, something Grodman doesn’t take for granted and is sincerely appreciative of. Admitting a lot of it has to do with the writing being great thanks to an amazing writers’ room and their creators, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Grodman told PopCulture he can see the appeal most clearly. “They’re so clever and funny and heartfelt. There’s so much joy on the page, which is amazing and really rare,” he said. “I also think that the concept is so clever that in any episode we could go in any direction and the fact that there are so many possibilities is very exciting.”

Further sharing how much he loves his cast, it’s no doubt a genuine affection that translates beautifully with their on-screen chemistry. “The people I get to work with, the cast, is amazing. In addition to that, there’s something about taking the thing that is the most inaccessible thing in the world, which is people after they die, and making them utterly accessible to the point that it’s mundane,” Grodman said. “They’re always there and we can’t get away from them, I think makes some things that can be very dark, very joyful and accessible and people are liking it, which is the greatest thrill in the world.”

For more on this fun exclusive with Asher Grodman, keep it locked to PopCulture.com this week! Ghosts airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer.