'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Reveals the CBS Sitcom's 'Real Gifts' for Audiences (Exclusive)

Amid a phenomenal ratings win as one of the top-rated comedies of the September to May 2021-2022 TV season and ongoing praise from fans and critics alike, it's no secret that CBS's Ghosts has become the network's latest runaway hit. With the show currently streaming on Paramount+ and returning for Season 2 this fall, series star Asher Grodman spoke to PopCulture.com upon the show's premiere last October, admitting what one of the "real gifts" of the show was when it comes to its mass appeal.

"It is a very inclusive show. I think part of that comes from the fact that, of course, it comes from the writing, and it comes from all the diversity in the cast, and I just mean diversity of who these people are," Grodman told PopCulture last October ahead of the show's Season 1 premiere on CBS. "They're people who live in New York who are going to understand everything Trevor [my character] is saying. Different characters are going to appeal to different sensibilities and areas and backgrounds."

Sharing how "there's a lot there" to mine through with the story and motley crew of characters, Grodman adds that his co-stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are a "great lens" through which audiences can experience the ensemble cast, consisting of Grodman, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty and Rebecca Wisocky. "One of the real gifts of the show is that there's something in there for everyone and whatever that thing is that's there for you is going to juxtapose up against something that's there for someone else and both sides are going to be better off for it."

Though inspired by the BBC version, Grodman adds how the "uniqueness" of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-adapted series comes out of the "history of where we are" as a modern society. "I don't want to get political or get too deep on anything, but the journey through American history is a unique one and that's not to make any kind of political statement at all, but we've been through a lot and we've had a lot of these ideas," the multitalented actor, writer and award-winning director said. "There's something about comedy that relies on a little bit of truth and a little bit of recognition. Kind of what's universally true and because comedy can bring us together, a lot of the issues that may be introduced to us as black and white, or two opposite ideas [are] suddenly not so opposed anymore. We're kind of starting from a place of similarity, so you could find more similarities."

In support of his episode "Trevor's Pants" this past March, which unveiled the mystery behind his character's journey to an afterlife sans pants, Grodman told PopCulture in an on-camera Zoom that the show's greatest asset is its writing team — including Port, Wiseman, Josh Malmuth, John Blickstead, Trey Kollmer, Talia Bernstein, Kira Kalush, Emily Schmidt, Lauren Bridges, Rishi Chitkara, John Timothy, Julia Harter and Ian Murphy — who have created a welcoming universe of profoundly intelligent stories. "They're so funny and heartfelt. There's so much joy on the page, which is amazing and really rare. I also think that the concept is so clever that, in any episode, we could go in any direction," he said. "The fact that there are so many possibilities is very exciting."

Grodman further adds that while his co-stars are "amazing" to work with, there is a greater resonance for audiences thanks in part to its underlying approachability rooted in the human condition through these characters. "There's something about taking the thing that is the most inaccessible thing in the world, which is people after they die, and making them utterly accessible to the point that it's mundane," the New York native said. "They're always there and we can't get away from them. I think makes some things that can be very dark, very joyful and accessible and people are liking it, which is the greatest thrill in the world."

Adding how he loves the show just as much as the fans and critics, Grodman reflects on his favorite moment from Season 1, admitting a scene that was most memorable for him was from the episode, "Ghostwriter" with co-star Zaragoza. "There's a scene in the previous episode that I did with Román where we break into the computer. I think that was one of my favorite scenes to shoot all season. Román who plays Sasappis is wonderful. It's a good group."

For more on Ghosts and Asher Grodman, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.