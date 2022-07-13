'Ghosts' Stars Respond With Hilarious Video After 2022 Emmy Awards Snub

While the Emmys snubbed several new shows thus limiting its nominations to the usuals yet again this year even though Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma praised the "historic high" of production, the CBS smash hit freshman sitcom Ghosts was left out of the running, surprising critics and fans Tuesday morning. Ironically noted by Scherma how audiences have been "entertained by the multitude of [programming] choices" from the past year but not showing much proof of it in its accolades, Ghosts was completely ghosted from the Emmys despite numerous nominations from the Television Critics Association and the Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards. But as the cast reveals alongside series star Danielle Pinnock, they are more than ready for Emmys 2023 and responding in the most spirited way.

In a video featuring her co-stars — Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky — shared to her official accounts on TikTok and Instagram, Pinnock is seen directing her castmates to step up their game in Season 2 for Emmys 2023. Overlayed with audio from MTV's Making the Band starring Danity Kane, the cast is seen performing parts of the viral clip. "[Ghosts] didn't get the Emmy nom this year, but we comin' for y'all next year! Thanks for showing our show so much love," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Following a stellar debut season crammed with massive ratings wins averaging 8.4 million viewers — a win across broadcast in and of itself — and critical acclaim reigning in a freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes of 91%, the smash-hit sitcom Ghosts earned its first two Television Critics Association (TCA) nominations last month. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman creation based on the BBC series of the same name scored nominations for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Earlier this month, the show also nabbed five nominations at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards. The series picked up a handful of nods in the Comedy category, including one for Best Broadcast Network Series. Additionally, four of the Ghosts stars nabbed nominations: Pinnock (Alberta) for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series; Jones (Isaac) for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series; McIver (Sam) for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, and Ambudkar (Jay) for Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series.

It should be noted that The Office, which is considered by critics and audiences as one of the greatest TV shows of the last 20 years, was never nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards during its first season. Instead, the show picked up numerous nominations during its second season and won the Outstanding Comedy Series accolade. Other nominations for the series were Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

As for the hilarious TikTok that fans cannot get enough of, Pinnock told PopCulture.com that plenty more were coming in Season 2 and all her co-stars would be involved. With so many of the viral videos blowing up on the social network and sparking interest from fans who want more, the multitalented actress, writer and comedian reveals the best friends are "always trying to do" all the trending challenges. "There's more of that coming for Season 2 without question and the full cast will be involved in it," she told PopCulture.

Praising her co-stars, Zaragoza and Carrasco for being great dancers, Pinnock modestly says Zaragoza is a "way better dancer" than she is. "[He] kills it and every time Román dances, he is dead serious. He's not doing it for jokes. He's coming from the Debbie Allen School of Dance," she laughed. "He's serious business. So I have to say Román hands down is the best dancer in the group. I would also say Sheila got moves too. She does. Sheila has moves! But Brandon [Scott Jones] is good too. I'm telling you, we got some secret choreographers on the cast."

