'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2

The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.

The blooper reel is filled with many of the cast members forgetting their lines and breaking into improvisations. Richie Moriarty is seen turning one of his lines into a guitar solo, while Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky can't stop laughing. There are also plenty of moments with cast members slipping in a few words that wouldn't make it past the censors of broadcast television.

This JUST premiered at #SDCC2022, but you know we had to share these bloopers from #GhostsCBS Season One with our Ghosties! #SummerOfGhosts pic.twitter.com/EFOWOQqv47 — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) July 21, 2022

Ghosts was developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and is based on the U.K. series of the same name. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star as Samantha and Jay, a couple who move into a New York country house Samantha inherited from a distant relative. Samantha can also see the ghosts haunting the house after she survives a near-death experience. Jay can't see the ghosts though. The ghosts are played by Moriarity, Jones, Wisocky, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long.

By the end of Season 1, Samantha and Jay were ready to open up the home as a bed and breakfast. Now that they will be welcoming in guests, the show can go in a totally new direction. "It's going to be open and it's going to be the story of this young couple and their struggles with this business," Port said of Season 2 at SDCC.

Season 2 will also reveal more backstory for each of the ghosts and introduce "lots of new fun mysteries," Wiseman said. Alberta (Pinnock) will learn more about her death, while the powers of each ghost will be explored. There is also a tree on Jay and Samantha's property that has special meaning for Sasappis (Zaragoza). There is even going to be a "surprising connection" between the established ghosts and the ghosts living at the Farnabys' house.

There will also be new ghosts in Season 2, Ambudkar told Entertainment Weekly at SDCC. "The B&B will be open, so we have guests, finally," McIver added. "Obviously, it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place." Ghosts Season 2 will premiere on CBS Thursday, Sept. 29. The entire first season is streaming on Paramount+.