'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Shares First Photo Ahead of Season 2 Filming

Rose McIver and the rest of the Ghosts cast are already hard at work creating Season 2. The former iZombie star shared a photo from Montreal Wednesday, alongside co-stars Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, and Danielle Pinnock. The quartet of actors was headed to the Ghosts set.

"Season two, we are days away from starting you. Also, [Long] has a new nickname, 'Eggs.' Please can everyone riff on that nickname when you refer to him on social media? Thanks!" Long clearly enjoyed the new nickname, as he added, "Well played. Let the games begin." Sheila Carrasco was not in the picture, but she chimed in, writing, "This is an extremely sweet pic."

Ghosts is based on the hit BBC sitcom created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. In the U.S. version, McIver and Utkash Ambudkar play Samantha and Jay Arondekar, a couple who inherit a country house from Samantha's distant relative. Instead of selling the home, Samantha decides to renovate it. However, the house is haunted by ghosts only Samantha can see because she survived a near-death experience at the property.

Long plays the Viking ghost Thorfinn, while Pinnock stars as Prohibition-era singer Alberta Haynes. Zaragoza plays the Lenape Native American Sasappis, and Carrasco plays hippie Susan "Flower" Montero. Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Winsocky also star. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serve as the showrunners.

Port and Wiseman recently told PopCulture.com they are trying to work out a Mark Hamill appearance after they learned the Star Wars actor is a fan of the show. They agreed that Hamill could play Samantha's mother, as we've only been introduced to her mother, played by Rachel Harris, so far. In her own PopCulture.com interview, McIver said it was "super humbling" to hear Hamill likes the show.

"[It's] also really inspiring to me that somebody who is such an icon and such a legend himself is still a total fan and I think that's kind of everybody who loves storytelling and works in this job, you still are a fan of everything," McIver said. "I love when I go to conventions and run into Rahul [Kohli] who worked on iZombie with me, he would be lining up to see people with people, now he's working alongside Mark. I sort of love the side that we're all audiences and we're all fans as well and it's just deeply flattering that Mark would choose our show to kind of get behind and be excited about."

CBS hasn't announced the premiere dates for this fall yet, but Ghosts got a new timeslot. The show will air on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, following Young Sheldon. It will serve as a lead-in to the new sitcom So Help Me, Todd, starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden.



