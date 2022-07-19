'Ghosts' Stars Román Zaragoza and Asher Grodman Show off Charming Talents on Set of Season 2

Ahead of their first appearance at this year's anticipated San Diego Comic-Con following the breakout success of their debut season, the cast of CBS's smash hit freshmen sitcom Ghosts is showing off some very charming talents that fans can't get enough of. In a video shared by series star Román Zaragoza — best known for playing Woodstone Mansion's second-oldest ghost Sasappis — the actor can be seen singing a cover of Death Cab for Cutie's "I Will Follow You in the Dark."

Shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Zaragoza wrote how the song was a longtime favorite of his and held significant weight to his own understanding of death — a theme most common on the show. "I've loved this song since I was a kid cuz death was always an overwhelming and difficult topic for me," he wrote. "Working on [Ghosts] has honestly helped me a lot with handling my mortality and embracing death as natural. If you struggle with your mortality, know you are not alone. Sending love."

Sasappis Serenades • I will follow you into the dark (cover) – Death Cab For Cutie

Thanks for the beautiful cinematography, @AsherGrodman pic.twitter.com/8W7NybceIv — Román Zaragoza (@RomanZara_Goza) July 19, 2022

Captioned "Sasappis Serenades" on Twitter on Monday night, Zaragoza proves he has quite the musical talents tenderly singing the track in a more stripped-down, acoustic version. But it shouldn't surprise audiences as the 26-year-old is no stranger to music. The theatre-trained actor has worked with the Native Voices at the Autry, the only Native American Equity theatre company in the U.S., for the last 10 years and appeared in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun at the age of 3 alongside his father, Gregory Zaragoza. In addition to acting in plays and musicals throughout school, the Ghosts star also worked on the Disney Channel's Austin & Ally and most recently finished a three-season run at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

But while Zaragoza showed off his hidden talents of singing and strumming a guitar much to fan surprise with the video shared to his official TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, he also thanked his co-star Asher Grodman — best known on the series for playing '90s Wall Street bro Trevor — for the "beautiful cinematography." Between the general composition of the scene balancing the song's story through the contrasted lighting leading from the doorway frame to Zaragoza in the middle of the set floor, illuminating the setting, Grodman proves he has a gifted eye for filmmaking through his choice of angles and movements.

Showing off his own hidden talent — at least to those unaware — the 34-year-old Grodman is also an award-winning filmmaker who has worked across all mediums, including winning top honors for the 2015 short film he wrote, produced and directed called The Train starring the late, great Eli Wallach. The Train was featured in more than 25 film festivals and went on to win numerous honors and recognition including Best Film at the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Sedona International Film Festival thanks to his perceptive detail for storytelling.

While he will appear next in front of the camera with Brooke Shields and Brandon Routh in the comedy Out of Order later this year, Grodman worked extensively in independent film and regional theater across the country. Grodman also holds a BA in Film and English from Columbia and an MFA in Acting from the American Conservatory Theatre. He also teaches acting for both theater and film students at Hunter College in New York.

Though it is unclear if Grodman will ever direct an episode of Ghosts or co-write for the acclaimed series, time will tell and fans will be eager to see more from the gifted artist. For now, Grodman, Zaragoza and the cast are gearing up for SDCC this week and near the end of the month, heading to the iconic comedy festival Just for Laughs in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The two appearances at SDCC and Just for Laughs this month are a part of CBS's immersive marketing campaign for the show's "recently departed" first season and its upcoming sophomore season.

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.