'Ghosts' Star Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Most Significant Message (Exclusive)

CBS's smash hit sitcom Ghosts wrapped up its debut season this past April and with the show now picking up steam as a serious contender for the Emmys this year per Variety, Brandon Scott Jones reflected on the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom this past winter, crediting the show's deep message for its significant appeal with audiences.

In a telephone conversation with PopCulture.com in November, Jones suggested that the single-camera comedy has two strong messages that no doubt resonate with audiences while approaching it from the "ghosts" side of things. "There's something really nice about the concept of being seen," Jones told PopCulture in support of the episode "D&D," which featured a storyline opening up more layers of his character Isaac. "When somebody takes the time to see you, how that can open you up and allow you to change — not being afraid of change if you really, really want to move on."

Adding how "it's a fun show about a bunch of people who were trapped together," Jones says the series relates significantly with audiences because of our collective life over the past few years stemming from the pandemic. "If you feel like that was your experience over the past couple of years, then you're definitely not alone. I think you can watch this one and probably see yourself somewhere in one of these characters."

With fans loving the series, which is also now available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, Jones shared at the time he was incredibly humbled over the good reviews and fan reception. "You can't be unhappy, right?" he laughed. "You definitely are so, so pumped. I think the thing that's the most exciting about it, is it just maybe means that we're going to be able to get a chance to make more episodes and get to see more places where these characters go. I think we've had such great engagement from the fans online that I think we want to also make sure we honor them and say thank you so much. The more we can do to sort of start building these worlds out, the better, and hopefully our audiences will continue to come with us, but right now we're all so flattered. Truly, truly so flattered. It's been great."

Relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.