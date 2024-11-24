‘Frosty Returns’ Not Airing on TV in 2024

For the first time since Frosty Returns premiered in 1995, the winter TV special will not air on television. The half-hour animated program, which features the voices of John Goodman and Jonathan Winters, will not air on CBS or NBC in 2024.

CBS aired Frosty Returns since 1995, pairing it with the original Frosty the Snowman cartoon, which was a Rankin/Bass production. However, the two specials were not owned by the same entities. Broadway Video, helmed by SNL co-creator Lorne Michaels, made Frosty Returns. In 2024, CBS lost the rights to Frosty the Snowman to NBC. As a result, CBS also did not air Frosty Returns.

On NBC’s part, they also opted not to air Frosty Returns, despite plans to air Frosty the Snowman. It’s unclear why the network — which notably has tight ties to Michaels — opted not to align the two specials together. It’s unclear where exactly the Frosty Returns rights lie for 2024 and if NBC plans to bring it back to TV in 2025.

About Frosty Returns

Promotional artwork for ‘Frosty Returns’ (Credit: Broadway Video)

Frosty Returns follows the titular snowman (Goodman) who comes to life and has fun with young girl Holly DeCarlo (voiced by a young Elizabeth Moss) on a snow day. However, there’s a new snow-melting spray taking Holly’s town by storm, threatening to ruin the winter wonderland and turn Frosty into a puddle. Other cast members include Brian Doyle-Murray, Andrea Martin, Jan Hooks and Winters, who narrates the special.

Promotional artwork for ‘Frosty the Snowman’ (Credit: Rankin/Bass)

As previously noted, NBC acquired the rights to air 1969’s Frosty the Snowman for 2024. The Comcast-backed network will air Frosty on Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by an encore showing on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.