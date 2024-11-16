‘Frosty the Snowman’ Not Airing on CBS After 55 Years

CBS continues to disappoint its longtime viewers but cutting another Christmas classic. Alongside the recent reveal that the company lost the rights to air Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Paramount-owned broadcast network also ditched Frosty the Snowman.

CBS aired the iconic Rankin/Bass Productions special every year since its 1969 premiere. That streak ends in 2024 after 55 years. Details of the rights negotiations are unclear. Regardless, CBS’s loss appears to be NBC’s gain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Like Rudolph, the NBC acquired the rights to air Frosty the Snowman for 2024. The Comcast-backed network will air Frosty on Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by an encore showing at 8 p.m.

What About Frosty Returns?

promotional artwork for ‘Frosty Returns’ (Credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, it appears that Frosty the Snowman’s 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns, has been lost in the shuffle. The CBS-produced special won’t air on broadcast TV at all in 2024. It’s unclear if a cable network will pick up the John Goodman-starring sequel, but TV Guide currently has no listings for the program as of press time.