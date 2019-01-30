‘Frosty the Snowman’ Viewers Are Losing It Over the Children’s Wardrobe

It’s no secret that the 1969 animated classic, Frosty the Snowman, will go down in history as one of the best holiday films of all-time. But there’s one aspect in particular that has fans losing it over the jovial snowman’s tale.

Airing on CBS Saturday night, viewers of the animated classic shared their love for the festive special on social media, but many also called out the Rankin/Bass production for the wardrobe worn by the children.

Viewers took to the platform to share how they were a tad confused about the wardrobe, considering it was winter when the story takes place with plenty of snow out.

“Must not be that cold out if the kids are wearing shorts and skirts. Still one of my favorite,” one user wrote.

Must not be that cold out if the kids are wearing shorts and skirts. Still one of my favorite #Christmas shows. #FrostyTheSnowman #Frosty — Im2Sexy4U (@uknowurjealous) December 9, 2018

While we’re all over analyzing holiday classics, let’s consider the outerwear selected for these children by their parents in this holiday classic #frostythesnowman pic.twitter.com/awiiF8UBev — J. Beers (@beersjoshua) December 8, 2018

It’s probably Minnesota, and just below freezing doesn’t warrant a coat. Or long pants. Maybe. 😁 — Bookworm Mom (@magicalmomU7) December 8, 2018

#FrostyTheSnowman I just noticed that all the kids are wearing shorts in 10 degree weather. — ZX GALAXY/EpicMooshroom (@MooshcowZX) December 9, 2018

Can we get #FrostyTheSnowman some pants? This is very awkward — Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) December 9, 2018

Featuring the voices of Jimmy Durante as the film’s narrator and Jackie Vernon as the title character, Frosty the Snowman follows a group of children who build a snowman named Frosty and place a hat on his head. But one of the children, Karen and a rabbit who goes by Hocus Pocus, notice the hot temperatures will melt Frosty, so they must venture to the North Pole to keep him safe from melting.

The classic was so beloved by viewers, that CBS with Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels produced a sequel in 1992, featuring the voicework of John Goodman and a young Elisabeth Moss, alongside the theme of environmental conservation.

While its predecessor was an indisputable classic, part two didn’t rake in such love. When the sequel aired shortly after Thanksgiving this year and after Frosty the Snowman on Saturday night, viewers took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“Did you know there is a sequel to Frosty the Snowman?” one user wrote, going on to add what the festive special is about. “It’s called Frosty Returns so do your best to avoid it like the plague….”

Did you know there is a sequel to Frosty the Snowman? With John Goodman as an uptight sassy Frosty, a very young Elizabeth Moss, and music by Devo’s own Mark Mothersbaugh. It’s called Frosty Returns so do your best to avoid it like the plague…. #frostyreturns #ughsequels — Logans Dad (@loganlife14) November 28, 2018

Watching #FrostyReturns for the first time and all I can say is NO. Change the channel. Not liking anything about this @CBS — Ashley (@AshleyMarie0025) November 24, 2018

Like most people, I’m going to watch #FrostyTheSnowman and then turn it off when #FrostyReturns comes on! — Steve Kay (@SmkNYC83) December 9, 2018

While the annual two-part special has been free of controversy, that has not been the case for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which was under fire last week for its alleged message of bullying.

The claims prompted voice actor, Corinne Conley, who voiced one of the reindeer in the 1964 classic that the film should be considered “more relevant” now than ever before because “there is so much bullying going on.”

After all, in the end, Rudolph is shown overcoming the bullying he faces and leads Santa Claus’ sleigh.

Photo credit: Everett Collection / Getty