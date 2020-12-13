'Frosty Returns' Viewers Sound off on 1992 'Frosty the Snowman' Sequel
On Saturday night, the Frosty the Snowman sequel, Frosty Returns aired on CBS, and viewers of the annual Christmas broadcast were not exactly impressed with the festive flick. The 1992 animated holiday movie starring the voices of Jonathan Winters as the narrator, John Goodman as Frosty, and a young Elisabeth Moss as Holly is among a series of specials in the Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment collection, and featuring the music by Mark Mothersbaugh. Still, it hasn't exactly held its own over the years.
Receiving an 18% audience rating via Rotten Tomatoes, Frosty Returns has been said to not only sacrifice the original film's "warmth and innocence" but has a smart-alec kind of tone that borders "preachiness" alongside "forgettable music, frequently sung off-key." While the reviews are pretty harsh, the talk on social media was even more critical. Scroll through to see how viewers of the CBS special responded Saturday night, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
The ugly side of a Christmas classic...
#FrostyReturns looks like it was animated by the ugly, younger brother of the original 1969, #FrostyTheSnowman!— Joe Stratford (@Joe2CT) December 13, 2020
prevnext
Oh God, I forgot about the horrifying sequel to Frosty. (Time to turn away from broadcast TV.)— Laurel Krahn (@windowseat) December 13, 2020
'Just bad'
#FrostyReturns That was just bad all around.— 🦌🛷🎅🎁 𝕭rooklyn 𝕲irl & Trumplican 🐘🦅🇺🇸 🐨⚡ (@Brooklyn__Girl) December 13, 2020
prevnext
Frosty Returns is bad television.— Lori Graves (@lorigcomedy) December 13, 2020
Mixed feelings...
#FrostyReturns feels like i'm watching Peanuts meets Schoolhouse rock— Nolan Massey (@Knottyorchid12) December 13, 2020
prevnext
"Frosty Returns" is pretty bad until you realize Frosty is John Goodman. It's hard to hate anything he does. pic.twitter.com/wPFMEfkR1k— Mike Gibbs🏳️🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) December 13, 2020
Traditions still in place..
prevnext
Per tradition, I watched #FrostyTheSnowman Also per tradition, I turned it off when #FrostyReturns came on— Steve Kay (@ItsSteveKay) December 13, 2020
Peanuts?
prevnext
#FrostyReturns feels like i'm watching Peanuts meets Schoolhouse rock— Nolan Massey (@Knottyorchid12) December 13, 2020
Terribly rushed?
prevnext
Even when you ignore the fact that they obviously made a movie called Frosty Returns where Frosty does not return, and you judge it as it’s own thing it’s still kind of bad. It’s not awful, but it just feels terribly rushed.— Christmas Saltine (@TheWiseSaltine) December 11, 2020
No shame here...
prev
Watching #FrostyTheSnowman and not ashamed of it at all. However, if I watch Frosty Returns- feel free to unfollow me. pic.twitter.com/H2cwKBTQl8— Eric Willoughby (@willouej) December 13, 2020