Fox's '9-1-1' Replacement Revealed After Losing Show to ABC

Fox's spring 2024 schedule has been released, and 9-1-1's replacement has been revealed. The first responder drama has usually aired on Monday nights for most of its run on the network. Now, with the show moving to ABC and airing on Thursdays, that leaves Monday night wide open. That and the fact that spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star is being held off until next fall. Instead of action-packed dramas on Mondays, action-packed true crime is taking over.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, TMZ Investigates will be airing at 8 p.m. ET. It will be followed by America's Most Wanted. TMZ Investigates will once again give viewers an inside look at some of the most topical and intriguing stories of today. Previous topics include Britney Spears, Richard Simmons, Lisa Marie Presley, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, UFOs, and 9/11.

Now, with shows starting to return, it's going to be hard to not watch 9-1-1 on Mondays since it has become such a staple. The drama had been airing on Mondays since the second season, and when 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered, it would essentially take over its time slot while 9-1-1 was on hiatus. To no longer have Mondays belong to the 9-1-1 franchise is going to be strange. However, fans will still be able to look forward to the 118 on their TVs, only they will be on Thursdays on ABC.

Meanwhile, Mondays are still going to be pretty intense, it seems. With both TMZ Investigates and America's Most Wanted, fans will surely be in for a wild night. It may not be quite the same as 9-1-1, but at least this way, what happens is actually real. Plus, true crime fans will definitely want to tune in.

Fox is seeing quite a lot of changes on its spring 2024 schedule. Both 9-1-1: Lone Star and Accused are absent from the lineup, but there is no word on when Accused is coming back. Meanwhile, Family Guy is switching to Wednesday, leaving Sunday for the first time in almost 20 years. Following the strikes, fans have been itching for their shows to return, so even though it is going to be a bit different, the wait will totally be worth it. TMZ Investigates returns to Fox on Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. 9-1-1, meanwhile, will be making its ABC debut on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.