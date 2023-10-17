'9-1-1' Fans Pick Their Favorite Lines Ahead of Season 7

9-1-1 fans are keeping themselves occupied while waiting for Season 7. The Fox-turned-ABC first responder drama is among the many pushed back to 2024 for the strikes. With production starting on the upcoming season, there's just the matter of the actors' strike. There is no end in sight following a negotiation setback, so fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the 118 back. That isn't stopping them from reminiscing some of their favorite moments from the series. A Reddit thread asked fans of the Ryan Murphy drama what the best 9-1-1 line is. With six seasons and over 50 episodes, that is a lot to take from. It also doesn't help that there isn't any restriction. Can be either "funny lines, witty lines, poignant lines, emotional lines." 9-1-1 is known for a lot of emotion, drama, comedy, and more, and boy, is there a lot that fans had to say.

"'I've failed the kid more times then I can think.' 'He doesn't remember it that way.' (Points to Chris)." Another fan shared, "Christopher says maybe it's because you don't have a couch. Buck replies, Why would me not having a couch matter? Christopher says Because it's weird."

"Buck's whole monologue from the end of The Searchers, but my favorite line is the last one," one fan wrote. "'Sometimes being lost is not knowing how to get from where we are to where we want to be; where we need to be.'"

One fan admitted, "My favorite? 'Because, Evan, you came in here the other day and you said you thought it would have been better if it had been you who was shot. You act like you're expendable… but you're wrong.'" Another simply brought up when Eddie had to correct how long Buck was dead for after getting struck by lightning, "3 minutes and 17 seconds."

"One of my absolute favorites for the humor aspect is 'Crime is hard.' He's such a golden retriever. [face with tears of joy emoji]," one fan expressed. "Also, on the funnier end of things... Athena: 'Have no fear, LAFD is here. I hear you have a fire in your kitchen...'," another mentioned.

"May to Bobby: 'mum came into this marriage with 2 kids. You came with one' (referring to buck)," one fan said. "'I got you' -Athena to Bobby in the fire I love this showwww," another pointed out.