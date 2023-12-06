'Family Guy' Set to Leave Fox's Sunday Night Lineup

Sunday nights may be Fox's Animation Domination block, but come spring 2024, Family Guy won't be part of it. The fan-favorite Sunday night block has been a staple on the network for years. Home to many animated shows throughout the years, one of the constants of the block has been Family Guy. However, according to Fox's spring 2024 schedule, the Griffins will be moving to a new night.

Currently, Family Guy airs on Sundays as per usual, but beginning on Wednesday, Mar. 6, that will change. The animated sitcom will be rounding out Wednesday nights, following The Masked Singer and Animal Control. It seems Wednesdays on Fox will be pretty different in terms of genre, as it will be filled with reality shows, sitcoms, and animated series. There will be a little bit of everything. Whether this change in day will stick is unknown, but it should be interesting to see how it does.

Meanwhile, Animation Domination will still be packed with animated premieres. The Simpsons and Krapopolis will continue airing in their original timeslots. The Great North Season 4 will be taking over for Bob's Burgers, which will be airing a new episode on Jan. 7, but nothing after it seems. New series Grimsburg will take on Family Guy's longtime slot at 9:30 p.m. ET. It does make sense that they would want the new series to be part of the block and move a long-running one. It likely would have been either The Simpsons or Family Guy, but it'd be too early for Grimsburg to kick off the block, so ending the block it is.

It will be strange to get used to Family Guy on Wednesdays, but considering the show has been going on for 22 seasons, it's nothing it can't handle. Having it move days in the middle of the season is not a good idea, though, but at least fans can still look forward to it. Hopefully, it won't be too bad of a change, but at least it will still be at the same time, so it's not too drastic of a change.

Family Guy is still airing on Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with a few more episodes left to air for the remainder of the year. The series will then go on break, with Season 22 scheduled to return on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET only on Fox and following Animal Control Season 2.