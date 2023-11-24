'9-1-1' Star Marries College Sweetheart

9-1-1's Anirudh Pisharody is officially a married man! According to Vogue India, the actor, who portrays Ravi on the Fox-turned-ABC drama, wed Jill V. Dae over the summer in Rome. The two initially met, at least according to Pisharody, in the parking lot of their college grocery store in November 2014. The next time they bumped into each other was at Pisharody's weekend Halloween party. To make matters even more memorable, Dae was the only one who showed up in costume, as the Never Have I Ever star forbade them via the invite.

It took a couple of months for the two to start going out, and their bond deepened after graduation while navigating long distances. With Pisharody an actor, and Dae a film director and producer, it could not have been easy, but they made it work. Pisharody popped the question in summer 2019. Although the pandemic pushed things back for their wedding, that did not stop them. With 200 guests, the wedding included Italian, Indian, and Chinese touches.

The couple got married at Castello Odescalchi di Bracciano, a 15th-century medieval lakeside castle. The outlet describes the wedding as "a beautiful merger of a Chinese tea ceremony, an Indian kalyanam, and a Western wedding ceremony." The weather was a different story, however, as it was raining throughout the day but not during some of the most important parts. Dae recalled, "The sky was overcast during the Western ceremony in the garden. As we exchanged our vows and rings, a beam of sunlight shone down on us like a warm spotlight from a parting in the clouds."

The 9-1-1- actor added, "A double rainbow appeared over Lake Bracciano just as guests entered the cocktail hour garden venue. So magical, so serendipitous." While the wedding was initially on hold indefinitely, it seems like everything finally fell into place, and the wait was worth it. Now, they have their whole lives ahead of them.

Anirudh Pisharody and Jill V. Dae are continuing to be busy in the midst of being newlyweds. Pisharody is gearing up for 9-1-1 Season 7, premiering in March on ABC and is starring in the new thriller Unit 234, expected to come out in 2024. Meanwhile, Dae will be producing and writing the upcoming projects Umerika and Duck, the latter of which she is also directing. No matter how busy they are, it's clear that they are on this new adventure together. Congratulations to the happy couple!