Major Fox Show Missing From Spring 2024 TV Schedule

Fox's 2024 spring schedule has been released, and there is one major show missing from the lineup. Although it was previously announced that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be held off for next fall, it seems the network has left off another big show. Crime anthology Accused will not be returning in early 2024. As of now, there is no telling when it could be returning.

Based on the 2010 British series of the same name, Accused chronicles ordinary people as the show is told in the order of events leading up to the crime from the defendant's point of view. It premiered in January of this year, premiering to over 11.3 million people. It became the highest-rated and most-watched debut on Fox in three years since Lone Star's debut in January 2020. It also became the network's second most-streamed drama launch, once again behind Lone Star, according to Deadline.

The reasoning for Accused not being on the spring schedule is unknown, but there is only so much that Fox can fit on its lineup. It also doesn't help that unlike some of the other big networks, Fox only has two hours for primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. This puts a strain on the schedule, and tough decisions have to be made. Accused did get renewed for a second season earlier this year, and it's very possible that, like Lone Star, it's being held off for next fall. It could also be airing later in the year, such as summer, but nothing has been confirmed.

Fox is switching things up on its midseason schedule, and it's going to look a little different. On top of 9-1-1: Lone Star also being absent for the spring, Family Guy is switching days and will be airing on Wednesdays instead of Sundays. Meanwhile, new shows Doc and Rescue: Hi-Surf are being held off for next fall, like most new shows, due to the strikes. Hopefully, Fox will give a confirmation on Accused soon, but for now, don't expect it early next year.

While Accused may not be returning any time soon, there is still plenty to look forward to on Fox's 2024 schedule. There are many returning shows and a few new ones as well. Luckily, Accused is definitely returning, there just isn't anything on its return. Fans can always watch the show on Hulu to get caught up on it and keep occupied in the meantime.