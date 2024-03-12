'Fire Country' Season 3 Fate Revealed at CBS

More Fire Country is officially on the way. Just a few episodes into the second season, Deadline reports that CBS has renewed the firefighter drama for a Season 3. The renewal isn't so surprising, as it averages 9.21 million viewers in Live 7-day multiplatform viewing and is in the Top 6 on Paramount+. Partnered with S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods, both of which are in their final seasons, on Fridays, the drama averages 7.76 million viewers for Season 2 in linear viewing.

News of the renewal also comes as CBS is looking to possibly expand the series into a full-blown universe. It was first reported last year that the network was hoping to develop a Fire Country spinoff or two. In January, Morena Baccarin was cast as a Sheriff's Deputy for an upcoming episode, with the potential to either become a series regular or branch off into her own series.

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country premiered in October 2022 and centers on a young convict trying to redeem himself at a fire camp for prisoners in the hopes of reducing his sentence… in his hometown. Season 2, which premiered last month, kicked off six months after the events of the shocking Season 1 finale, which saw Thieriot's Bode take the fall for some drugs, which sent him back to prison. Back at the fire camp for round two, Bode will have to fight even harder to redeem himself and reconcile his relationships.

While speaking with PopCulture.com in February ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Jordan Calloway called the series' success "a huge blessing," crediting the fans for how popular it is. It seems like that sentiment is true, as Fire Country has earned itself another early renewal. Since this season is shortened due to the strikes, it's going to be nice to hopefully get another full season. In the meantime, there is no telling how Season 2 will go. Between all that is already going on, it's going to be quite an interesting season.

There is still so much story to tell for Season 2 of Fire Country, including how it will set up the third season. New episodes premiere on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule. There's a lot in store, and it will be exciting to see how it all continues during the 2024-25 season.