'Fire Country' Star Jordan Calloway Calls Show's Success 'A Huge Blessing' (Exclusive)

Fire Country's second season is right around the corner, and with the potential for spinoffs, it seems like the sophomore firefighter drama just won't stop. Although the series has received mixed reviews, the fans tuned in every week. Fire Country was the No. 1 new show of the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.3 million viewers.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated new season, Jordan Calloway, who plays Station 42 firefighter Jake Crawford, shared exclusively with PopCulture.com just what the series' success has meant to him, saying that it's "a huge blessing." He continued, "And honestly, to be able to say that you're a part of the number one new show, it's humbling. It's really humbling. I've been doing this since I was five years old, second generation. My dad's a cinematographer. So I mean, it is funny talking to Mom and Dad how they keep watching the reruns and everything. But when you work so much, you also just don't take the time to even let it sink in. And it has from time to time."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

"It's only successful because, obviously, fans," Calloway continued. "But I mean also to be a part of something like that and to know that it has such a good impact as well as it's linked to a story. A show that's about redemption. A show that's about giving second chances. A show that's about showing prison inmates in a positive light and showing that they are humans and that they have the trajectory to go further. I am happy about that. I take solace into that. That this is a show about character work and we're showing heroes, but we're showing their faults as well. So I'm really happy to be a part of that. And it's humbling. It's really, really humbling."

The fact that Fire Country's second season has not even premiered yet, and already discussions have started about making the show a franchise is impressive. That's because of not only the fans but the cast and hard-working crew. It's not like your typical firefighter series, as Calloway says they "want to tell real stories. We want to showcase real people dealing with real-life things." There are plenty more stories on the way, and there is no telling what will happen, especially with Bode in prison.

Fans will want to tune in on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET as part of CBS' 2024 spring schedule to continue Fire Country's success this season.