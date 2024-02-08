'FBI': Katherine Renee Kane Teases 'Shocking' Season 6 Premiere (Exclusive)

Season 6 of FBI is almost here, and fans are going to be in for quite a ride. In the premiere, "All the Rage," the team has to jump into action to take down a terrorist organization responsible for a bus explosion that kills several innocent people. Meanwhile, Scola tries balancing fatherhood with his job. Considering the series is just coming off its 100th episode, there is no telling how FBI will kick off the new season.

However, viewers will want to prepare themselves. Katherine Renee Kane, who portrays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, told PopCulture.com exclusively what to expect, revealing that the first episode of the season will be "a really shocking but a really engaging first episode back." She continued, "I think our viewers are going to be pulled in immediately, and I hope that they can hang in with us and won't be too shocked to continue to see how certain things culminate. We're hitting the ground running for sure."

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Since there isn't too much information surrounding the nature of the case and what the team will have to deal with, there is no telling what will happen. FBI never seems to miss when it comes to premieres or finales, though, and from the sounds of it, fans will be able to look forward to an intense season opener. On top of the big case, Kane previewed that fans will also be seeing a more fatherly side to John Boyd's Stuart Scola following the birth of baby Dougie in the season finale.

"In life, that is something that cannot be compartmentalized," Kane shared. "Every person I see who has a baby, they're immediately changed by it. So I think, yeah, we can definitely see a lot more of that and again, how the team 26 Fed really rallies around him because that's one of the beautiful things is that in this team, we try to take care of each other as whole people, not just as agents. So yeah, we can count on that."

With Boyd's on-screen baby mama, Shantel VanSanten, moving to FBI: Most Wanted, it will surely be interesting to see how the two of them continue to co-parent when they are not even on the same show anymore. Luckily, fans won't have to wait very long to see what happens and how shocking the Season 6 premiere of FBI is when it premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule.