'FBI' to Reach Incredible Milestone With Its Season 5 Finale

The Season 5 finale of FBI is just over a month away, and the season will be closing out on a major milestone. The CBS procedural will be celebrating its 100th episode as well as the fifth season finale the same night, and it's going to be a big one. Airing on Tuesday, May 23, "God Complex" will follow the team trying to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer after a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying. Meanwhile, Scola is faced with a life-or-death decision.

It's no secret that Scola has dealt with a lot this season, especially in recent episodes. His baby mama Nina was shot and in critical condition during the FBI franchise crossover, and her condition hasn't changed much. It's possible she will have a part in this life-or-death decision, and unfortunately, there's a possibility their baby will be in on it, too. This is a storyline that has been done to death, but could the decision be between saving Nina or their unborn child?

As for the actual case itself, it could get pretty difficult for the crew, especially if they're a man down. There are still a few episodes left until the finale, so it will be interesting to see if any of these gradually build up to the serial killer and possibly even give clues as to what is going on. Since there is another season of FBI planned, it's also possible that not all of it will be solved by the episode's end, which means there might even be a cliffhanger. Given the nature of FBI, I wouldn't rule that out.

Meanwhile, with the finale being the 100th episode, they are definitely going to pull out all of the stops. While a milestone episode is already big, it's even better when it's a premiere or finale because that just makes it extra special. Fans could probably look forward to some callbacks to earlier seasons, and, despite the life-or-death situation, hopefully, it will end on a good note because a milestone episode ending in tragedy, especially knowing that there will be months until the next episode, would just be plain rude.

Even though the Season 5 finale is still some weeks away, FBI fans will be able to rest easy knowing that there will be no breaks and the episodes will continue to air consecutively until the finale. Fingers crossed it will be worth it, though, but with the way the season has been already, there shouldn't be any need to worry.