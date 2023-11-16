'FBI' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced at CBS

FBI is going to be coming back very, very soon. After the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end, CBS was quick to release their spring 2024 schedule, and once again, the FBI trio will take over Tuesday nights. FBI will be kicking things off on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. All three were renewed through their upcoming seasons in 2022, so these seasons have been a long time coming.

Although there were no new episodes airing on CBS this fall because of the strikes, the network was still pretty filled with FBI. The original series was one of several CBS shows rerunning on the strike-proof fall 2023 schedule. On top of that, the Paramount+ docuseries FBI True was also airing on the network, followed by FBI reruns. It gave fans two full hours of intense action, both real and fake, and on Tuesdays. So, while it wasn't three hours long, and there were no new episodes of FBI, it still kept fans pretty occupied.

Season 5 of FBI ended on a pretty sweet note with no cliffhanger. After a rough pregnancy, especially following the shooting during the FBI crossover event, Shantel VanSanten's Nina gave birth to her and John Boyd's Scola's son. Even during the labor, things were unsure where they were heading for both Nina and the baby due to a series of complications. For a second, it even looked like they had lost their child. However, Scola later introduced the team to Douglas, named after his late brother. Fans should expect some sweet scenes of Scola in Dad Mode for the upcoming season, or at least some updates on how Mom and baby are doing.

Most shows are planning on getting back into production after Thanksgiving, including FBI. The procedural is expected to start production on Season 6 on Nov. 27. Since the series is coming back in February, that definitely makes sense. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Kane are expected to return for the upcoming season. What that will entail, aside from Daddy Scola, is unknown. Fans will just have to tune in on Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET to see what happens. All five seasons of FBI are streaming on Paramount+, and there is still plenty of time to catch up before the show returns.