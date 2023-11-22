'FBI' Cast Member Moves to 'FBI: Most Wanted' for Season 5

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are going to be looking a tad different with their upcoming seasons. According to Deadline, Shantel VanSanten is officially moving shows. The actress will be leaving FBI and heading to FBI: Most Wanted for the spinoff's fifth season, once again portraying Special Agent Nina Chase. The news comes not long after Alexa Davalos was announced to be exiting Most Wanted as Kristin Gaines. Davalos joined in Season 3 to replace Kellan Lutz's Kenny Crosby, who was shot during that season's crossover episode and ended up going back home to Oklahoma to recover.

VanSanten joined in a recurring role on FBI beginning with Season 4 to temporarily fill in for Missy Peregrym's Maggie after she was exposed to sarin gas. In reality, Peregrym was on maternity leave. After Peregrym returned, VanSanten stayed on and even developed a relationship with John Boyd's Stuart Scola. The two later welcomed a baby boy in the Season 5 finale. What will bring Nina to the FBI's Fugitive Task Force is unknown, but it will surely be interesting.

It's likely there will be a few more crossovers between FBI and Most Wanted or at least references on one about the other. Considering Scola and Nina will be raising their baby boy together, it wouldn't be surprising if there were occasional references or Easter Eggs. Either way, it's nice knowing that VanSanten will be sticking around the FBI franchise, even if it is on a different show. How

It won't be too long before the One Tree Hill actress makes her FBI: Most Wanted debut. The series, along with the other two FBI shows, will be premiering the next season on Tuesday, Feb. 13. As of now, it's unclear if Shantel VanSanten will continue to recur or if she will be promoted to series regular. If it's to replace Davalos, there's a good chance it will be series regular, but nothing has been confirmed.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike finally done, most shows will be getting back to production sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday. It won't be long until FBI: Most Wanted starts filming for Season 5, and it's going to be exciting to see VanSanten part of the cast. Don't miss the season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Catch up on VanSanten's Nina Chase with FBI streaming on Paramount+.