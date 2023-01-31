'FBI': 2023 Three-Show Crossover Announced for April

CBS announced plans for the next FBI three-show crossover. The FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted teams will be involved in a single case during a three-hour special on Tuesday, April 4. This is the first time all three shows will crossover into one story since September 2021, when a major crossover introduced the FBI: International squad.

The story starts in a new episode of FBI: International, so it will swap timeslots with FBI on April 4. FBI: International will start the night at 8 p.m. ET, with FBI following at 9 p.m. ET. FBI: Most Wanted will air in its regular 10 p.m. ET timeslot. The special will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs. CBS did not release a logline for the story.

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time," Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said in a statement. "Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's FBI world can."

All three FBI shows have been big hits for CBS. They are among the Top 10 most-watched broadcast television dramas and dominate the ratings on Tuesday nights. FBI averages 11.3 million viewers with live+35-day viewing across all platforms counted. FBI: International averages 9.1 million viewers, while FBI: Most Wanted averages 9.6 million. The shows are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, with CBS Studios.

This new crossover will be the first to involve Dylan McDermott, who joined FBI: Most Wanted partway through Season 3 to replace Julian McMahon. Edwin Hodge, who was cast in FBI: Most Wanted ahead of Season 4, and Eva-Jane Willis, who joined FBI: International before its second season, are also participating in their first FBI crossovers.

The FBI franchise kicked off in 2018 with the original series, which focuses on the team at the New York City field office. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner make up the main cast. The current season started with Shantel VanSanten playing a new gent temporarily replacing Peregrym's Maggie Bell while Peregrym was on maternity leave.

After just one season of FBI, CBS immediately ordered the first spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted. It debuted in January 2020. The current main cast includes McDermott, Hodge, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, and Keisha Castle-Hughes. FBI: International launched in September 2021 and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carder Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Willis.