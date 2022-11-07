'FBI' Shakes Team Up Before Missy Peregrym's Return in Tense Hour

FBI returned with a special Sunday night episode this weekend, and it was an hour fans could not afford to miss. Special Agent Nina Chase, played by Shantel VanSanten, had to make a major decision on her future before Missy Peregrym's Special Agent Maggie Bell makes her return. "Double Blind" shook the team up with a dramatic case that became personal for Nina. Spoilers ahead!

In "Double Blind," the team went on a desperate search for a kidnapped 5-year-old. They soon learned his mother, Liza Peters (Annika Boras) wasn't completely forthcoming during their early investigation. She turned out to be a CIA agent who was protecting a Chechen activist. A group of terrorists kidnapped her son to pressure Liza into turning over the activist. Liza was ready to do this to protect her son, a move Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) didn't understand at all.

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Nina's personal story ran parallel to the case. Earlier in the episode, she told Scola she was pregnant. Since she is about to become a mother herself, she understood where Liza was coming from. Nina was ready to put herself in harm's way to help save Liza's son, even posing as the activist during an exchange. This increasingly frustrated Scola, who had to be reminded that Nina knew what she was doing.

After the case was wrapped up, Nina told Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) that she wanted to transfer to another job in the FBI. She will start investigating white-collar crime, just two floors down. This means we haven't seen the last of Nina, although based on that kiss, Scola is prepared to not see her for some time.

"Nina won't be working with the team in the same capacity, but she is still an FBI agent," FBI showrunner Rick Eid told PopCulture.com. "Not to mention her relationship with Scola just got a lot more complicated. We'll see her again soon." Although FBI never intended to make Nina a permanent part of the team, she was an "incredible addition" to the show, Eid said. "We made sure her exit storyline keeps her involved in the universe and allows for her to return in some capacity."

The next FBI episode, "Ready Or Not," airs on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as CBS News' election day coverage will preempt the series on Nov. 8. It is the first episode of Season 5 with Maggie back on the team, following Peregrym's maternity leave, and will center on the investigation of two murders. Before FBI returns, fans can catch up on past episodes on Paramount+.