Dylan McDermott Teases a 'Bumpy' Start Between 'FBI: Most Wanted's Remy Scott and Barnes (Exclusive)

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) has proven himself a solid leader of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force when he joined FBI: Most Wanted after the death of Jess LaCroix in Season 3, but there's one member of the team who has yet to be convinced. McDermott teased a "bumpy" ride ahead for Remy and Barnes in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 20 premiere of the CBS series' Season 4.

In the premiere episode, "Iron Pipeline," the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between a family of four from New York found dead in a Georgia motel room and the sale of illegal firearms as Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) returns from maternity leave to find a completely different team dynamic now that Remy is in charge. McDermott told PopCulture, "There is a bit of a struggle in the beginning."

He continued, "I think that she's probably still grieving Jess. I think she's probably grieving what the team was, used to be, and [is] walking into a whole different situation. And you're working with a guy who works completely different from Jess. So of course there's going to be some kind of friction going forward." McDermott has full faith that things will "get better" between the two agents. "I think they will figure it out," he told PopCulture. "But initially, it is a bit bumpy."

There will be a new agent changing up the dynamic even more when Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) makes his series debut on the second episode of the season "Taxman." McDermott revealed that Ray is "handpicked" by Remy to join the team as a young agent with passion and "special skills" they'll need moving forward. "I think that Ray is not completely fleshed out yet as an agent, so there is Remy trying to talk to him, [taking] him under his wing," the actor explained. "But he trusts this guy, he knows that this guy knows exactly what he's doing and he is a good agent."

He continued, "I think that Remy tries to surround himself with people that have qualities that he doesn't have. ... So he's not egotistical in that way, where he thinks he can do everything. He knows that he needs a team. Everybody certainly is a great part of that team." Having Hodges on set as a new series regular is a great fit as well. "We laugh a lot on this show. We have a lot of fun. We play music, we dance, we tell jokes," McDermott shared.

"I mean, I try to keep it as light as possible and bring humor into the show as much as I can because the subject matter is so dark," he continued. "And I think it's important to keep things a little bit lighter on set, and also ad-libbing, coming up with stuff. And the great thing is that I can make Edwin laugh any time. So I love that." FBI: Most Wanted premieres a brand new season Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.