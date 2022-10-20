'FBI' Announces Missy Peregyrm's Return Date Following Maternity Leave

FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell will be back to solving crimes soon. On Thursday, CBS announced Missy Peregrym's return to FBI following her maternity leave. Peregrym will make her first Season 5 appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The new episode is titled "Ready or Not," in which Maggie will reunite with the team to investigate two murders. A law student hoping to attend Quantico is killed first, then a young man with possible gang ties. In the show's story, Maggie was missing in action while she recovered from an injury, so O.A. will be concerned she returned to work too soon. In reality, Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, in June.

CBS shared the news on Instagram, where Peregrym joined her FBI castmates for a fun video reveal. "The moment you've all been waiting for – [Peregrym] is finally back! Catch her return during an all-new episode of [FBI] Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c," CBS added. Peregrym hinted that she was back on set earlier this week when she published an adorable video of Mela tugging at her co-star Zeeko Zaki's beard.

Peregrym is one of the remaining stars from FBI's first season. The series is now in its fifth season and also stars Zaki as Omar "O.A." Zisman, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille, John Byrd as Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace. The series was created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, who both serve as executive producers. Rick Eid is the showrunner.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com earlier this month, Zaki hinted that Maggie might meet a different O.A. than the one she left. O.A. was a victim himself in the Oct. 11 episode "Victim," and the experience left a profound impact on the character, Zaki explained. "When she comes back, I think my instinct of course is to show her a fully finished product that is ready to protect her and ready to get back into the job and I'm good," the actor said. "I think the journey of finding out how good O.A. really is after something like what happened is what's going to be exciting to play."

New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with the spin-offs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted following. However, TVLine confirmed earlier this week that one upcoming FBI episode will air on Sunday, Nov. 6 because CBS News will take over the 8 p.m. ET hour for election night coverage. The Nov. 6 episode is titled "Double Bind." All three FBI shows are available to stream on Paramount+.

