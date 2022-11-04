'FBI' Agent Makes Major Career Decision in Upcoming Special Sunday Episode

FBI is inching closer to bringing Missy Peregrym's Special Agent Maggie Bell back after the star was out on maternity leave. During her absence, the show brought in Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase to fill in. This weekend's special Sunday episode will be a pivotal one for the new character.

In "Double Blind," the team goes on a desperate search to rescue a 5-year-old boy who is kidnapped. Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) believes the child's mother is not all she seems. Meanwhile, Nina struggles with revealing important information to Scola that could change their relationship forever.

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Could this information lead to Nina leaving the team? Fans will have to tune in to find out. In a previous interview with TVInsider, showrunner Rick Eid mentioned that Season 5 will see members of the FBI team struggle with balancing their careers with their personal lives.

"Yes. Earlier this season we saw Jubal juggling his responsibilities to the FBI with his duties as a father. Tiff and OA both struggled when their past traumas intersected with their cases at work," Eid says. "Now it's Nina and Scola's turn; their romantic relationship is clearly beginning to affect their professional relationship."

"Double Blind" is also airing at a special time. Although the show usually airs on Tuesdays, the new episode will debut on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. This is because Tuesday, Nov. 8 will see CBS News breaking in for Election Day primetime coverage. FBI will return to its usual slot on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The show, along with the spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, are all available to stream on Paramount+.

Peregrym will finally return in the Nov. 15 episode, CBS announced late last month. The episode is titled "Ready Or Not" and sees Maggie and the team investigating two murders, including the killing of a student hoping to enroll in Quantico. Another young man with possible gang ties is killed as well. Meanwhile, Omar "O.A." Zidan, played by Zeeko Zaki, is concerned that Maggie is coming back to work too soon. In the show's story, Maggie was injured during the Season 4 finale. In real life, Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, were spending time with their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley.