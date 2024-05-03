'Night Court' Gets Good News About Season 3 at NBC

Night Court is staying in session. TV Insider reports that NBC has renewed the legal drama for a third season. The news comes over a month after the Season 2 finale. A revival of the original sitcom of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992, Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) from the original series. India de Beaufort, Lacretta, John Larroquette, and Nyambi Nyambi also star.

The renewal is not so surprising. Night Court is NBC's top-rated primetime comedy in viewers and the 18-49 demo, with the second season reaching a total of 24 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms. This season has also seen quite a few guest stars and reunions, from The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar to The John Larroquette Show's Gigi Rice and original Night Court star Marsha Warfield, among others.

In April, it was reported that Night Court's chances of a Season 3 renewal were likely. Even though there was a "strong possibility" of a renewal, the fact that it is official makes it all the more better. No series is safe until it is actually safe, no matter what, so fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. As of now, a premiere date for Season 3 has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be long until fans are reunited with Abby and co.

Night Court is the latest series to be renewed for the 2024-25 season on NBC. The network has also renewed the One Chicago franchise, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and freshman dramas Found and The Irrational. NBC previously canceled La Brea, Magnum P.I., and Quantum Leap. Law & Order: Organized Crime, meanwhile, will be moving to Peacock for Season 5.

It's going to be exciting to see Night Court return for Season 3, and there's no telling just what will be in store. NBC still has some decisions to make on its remaining shows, but since CBS just announced its 2024 fall schedule, it's likely NBC won't be too far behind. Fans will just have to remain patient and watch Night Court on Peacock to stay occupied. The show is definitely coming back, and the wait will surely be worth it.