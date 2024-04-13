New Report Reveals Which NBC Shows Are In Danger of Cancellation

As NBC continues to make decisions on the 2024-25 season, a new report is revealing which shows are truly in danger. According to Deadline, the shows that fans really need to be worried about are Lopez vs. Lopez and the freshman sitcom Extended Family. While both are on the bubble, it's not all a total loss. The shows could be renewed "under the right circumstances." What that could be is unknown, but it might have to do with either budget, episode count, or a different factor.

Premiering in 2022, Lopez vs. Lopez has had a steady run so far, and if it stays that way, it could help with a renewal. The comedy, co-created by and starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, only just came back for its second season earlier this month. It might still be too early for any decisions, so it wouldn't be surprising if NBC waited to make any announcements until much later to see how it does. Meanwhile, despite Extended Family starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, the series has not had the best launch but has slightly higher ratings than Lopez vs. Lopez. Considering NBC axed multiple comedies last year, who knows which way they'll go for these two.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is also on the bubble, surprisingly. Its older siblings, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, were renewed for next season, and there's no indication so far that Organized Crime will get the same treatment. Luckily, if NBC doesn't renew the spinoff, there's still a chance it could go to Peacock. While there's no guarantee that it will happen, it is nice knowing that there is still another option if NBC chooses not to renew the series. Of course it would be a lot better if NBC gave it a Season 5, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

It's unknown when NBC will announce the fates of Lopez vs. Lopez, Extended Family, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and more, but it should be in the coming weeks. There's only so much that the network can put on the schedule, especially since it needs to leave open some room for new shows. Fingers crossed that the announcements come with good news, but you never know what is going to happen.