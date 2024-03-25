'Euphoria' Reportedly Canceled at HBO

Despite a reported delay in the third season of Euphoria airing, World of Reel reports the entire season has been scrapped. Production was set to resume this summer, but it reportedly fell through, and on Friday the cast was reportedly made aware that they could free up their schedules for other projects. Amid the break, most of the show's actors have focused on other projects, most notably Zendaya and Colman Domingo, the latter of whom won an Oscar for his portrayal of Baynard Rustin for Best Actor.

The news comes after Nika King joked in a recent comedy skit that she was struggling to pay her bills due to the show's hiatus. In the coming-of-age drama, King stars as Leslie, the mother of Zendaya's character Rue. She said during her set, "Don't ask me [when season 3 is coming out]. I don't f---ing know. Don't ask me, I don't know," she joked, with footage from a recent standup event posted on her TikTok account. "People are like, 'We need season 3,' and I'm like, bitch, I need season 3! I haven't paid my rent in six months."

While Zendaya was busy promoting her role in Dune: Part Two and keeping busy with other ventures, King suggested that she was holding up the project. "Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week, and I'm like, 'B–ch, come home! I need you! Mama needs you.'"

Casey Bloys, an executive at HBO, announced the show would be returning for its next season in 2025. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, previously said the third season is equivalent to a "film noir" that would "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through Zendaya's character, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. No one from the cast, nor HBO, has commented on the show's alleged end.

A few cast members, and crew, have died since the show's premiere. The show tells the story of Rue, a teen who struggles to stay clean after drug treatment. Zendaya's performance has been critically acclaimed, with her taking home Emmy awards for her performance.