'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Shares Disappointment Over Delayed Season 3

As Euphoria's long wait for Season 3 continues, Storm Reid is giving her thoughts on the very delayed new season. The HBO hit was last on air in 2022, and last year, it was revealed that the series wouldn't be returning until at least 2025 due to the strikes and other projects the cast have been taking on. Recently there were reports that the series was ultimately canceled, but HBO assures that the third season is only delayed so the stars can continue taking other projects such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's on-screen younger sister, Gia Bennett, gave her honest thoughts on Euphoria's delayed season to Variety, saying she would "hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and soul into it." Considering the Season 2 finale ended with a bloody shootout at Fez and Ash's house, and no one knew about it, it's not exactly the way to end a series. At the very least, there should be some closure and a tribute to late star Angus Cloud.

In regards to the delay, Reid said she was both surprised and not surprised by it. "We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out," she shared. "So even though I'm a little disappointed, I'm not surprised." As of now, there's no telling when Euphoria will get back to production, as some of the stars are staying booked and busy during the long hiatus.

Fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for Euphoria, but all signs are still pointing towards a 2025 premiere, unless production gets pushed back even farther. Assuming Season 3 still happens, hopefully, the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, both seasons are streaming on Max. While it's not the same as new episodes and Euphoria Sundays, it's definitely better than nothing. Fingers crossed that HBO gives another update on the third season very soon, and it's good news because the longer fans wait, the more it's looking like it might not even happen, even despite HBO wanting it to.