'Elsbeth' Season 2 Premiere Date Announced at CBS

Elsbeth is making her way back to CBS in just a few months. CBS has released its premiere date for the fall 2024 lineup, and the Good Wife spinoff is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET following the series premiere of the long-awaited Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot. As previously reported, Elsbeth is sticking to its usual slot, which proved to be successful during Season 1 despite the delayed premiere.

Season 2 of Elsbeth should be interesting to watch following the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Carrie Preston's titular former attorney nearly losing her job at the precinct after her true role with the DOJ was revealed. Luckily, all that happened was her moving into an actual office, and not a broom closet, meaning many more cases with her, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and Kaya (Carra Patterson) will be on the way in the upcoming season.

(Photo: CBS)

As for whether or not there could be any appearances from characters from The Good Wife or The Good Fight, that is still unknown. Now that Elsbeth is entering Season 2 and is starting to find its sea legs and establish itself, it's possible Elsbeth could be getting visits from some friends from Chicago or perhaps one particular friend from New York. The show did namedrop Matt Czuchry's Cary Agos in the series premiere, which was a fun reference. So, if anything, perhaps more references can happen, which would be better than nothing.

It's likely more details surrounding Season 2 will be announced in the coming weeks as filming starts. Now that there's a premiere date, fans will have to be patient and wait for any more information. Elsbeth was renewed for Season 2 in April, and with the season finally premiering very soon, the wait will surely be worth it.

There is no telling what will happen in Elsbeth Season 2 but it will be entertaining and interesting to see it all go down when it premieres on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The first season is streaming on Paramount+ along with The Good Wife and The Good Fight if fans have any desire to do a full rewatch before the series returns.