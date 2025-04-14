‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ TV Show in the Works

The martial-arts classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is headed back to streaming.

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television are currently working on a television adaptation of the story, based on Wang Dulu’s series of novels known as the Crane-Iron Pentalogy. The first book, also titled Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, was released in 1941.

Famously, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was adapted into a feature film by Ang Lee in 2001. It starred Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat, and won four Oscars for best foreign language film, best cinematography, best art direction and best original score. Lee was also nominated for best picture and best director.

The logline for the new adaptation is, according to Deadline: “Amidst stunning landscapes and spectacular action, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon follows Shu Lien and Mu Bai, two star-crossed warriors, as they struggle between forbidden love and the pull of modernity—caught between preserving their way of life or embracing a future together.”

Most interesting so far from the new announcement is that Ronald D. Moore, who worked on smash sci-fi hits like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine before going on to create earth-shattering TV like Battlestar Galactica, Outlander and For All Mankind, is involved in creating this new version of the iconic martial-arts film and will executive produce the series.

It’s not the first time Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has hit streaming; Netflix released a direct sequel to Ang Lee’s film in 2016 titled Sword of Destiny. Loosely based on the next novel in the series, it saw Michelle Yeoh reprise her role as Yu Shu Lien with martial-arts legend Donnie Yen starring alongside her.

However, it was negatively reviewed, with critics focusing on the poorly-filmed action and the awkward, stilted nature of the film being produced in English as opposed to the original film’s Mandarin.

There are currently no other details for the newest adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.