‘Found’: Jamie and Zeke Try to Understand Each Other (Exclusive Clip)

Found is airing on a special night this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Missing While a Casualty,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “M&A attempts to find a father who was reported deceased and is the only viable organ donor for his ailing son. New details around Sir’s accomplice fuels the manhunt for their arrest. Details of Jaime’s childhood kidnapping are revealed.”

The exclusive sneak peek sees Jamie hanging out at Zeke’s and judging the way he’s healing, not leaving his house, wondering if it hurts his relationship with Lacey. Zeke, however, tells him that no one at M&A judges each other on how they heal. Jamie tells Zeke he thinks Margaret doesn’t trust him to not run away with Carrie, the woman who pretended to be his mom. “The ones that love you, those are the ones who can hurt you the most,” Zeke says. Jamie then finds out that Zeke never told his family who took him, and before fans can find out why, the clip ends.

After finally getting more information on Jamie in the previous episode, which only aired a few days ago, Margaret seems a bit worried about leaving Jamie by himself for fear that he would leave again. Jamie and Zeke haven’t really had too many scenes together that weren’t by video, so putting them together should be interesting to see because it already seems like things could be tense. It does sound like more information about his kidnapping will be revealed, though.

The reason for Found’s special night is because Thursday, for one time only, will once again be a full-fledged Law & Order night. The premiere episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime’s fifth season, which drops on Peacock on Thursday, will be airing on NBC following a Law & Order crossover event involving the flagship series and SVU. It’s likely an effort to drive more fans to Peacock to watch Organized Crime, where subsequent episodes will drop on Thursdays. The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday.

Not even Law & Order can interrupt Found. Watch the exclusive clip above and catch a new episode on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It may be a bit weird to watch the drama on a Monday, but rest assured, the series will be returning to its usual slot on Thursday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET.