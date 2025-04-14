Actor Calls ‘SNL’ Portrayal ‘Mean and Unfunny’

Aimee Lou Wood is calling out Saturday Night Live‘s “mean and unfunny” portrayal of her White Lotus character.

The 31-year-old actress, who played Chelsea on Season 3 of the HBO hit, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to share her “honest” feelings about SNL‘s White Lotus sketch that aired the night before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The skit, which put a political spin on White Lotus characters, featured Sarah Sherman wearing fake buck teeth while playing Wood’s character. At one point, while lambasting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on water fluoridation, Sherman’s character also joked that she had never heard of fluoride in another jab at Wood’s smile.

Wood weighed in on the portrayal on her Instagram Story Sunday while explaining recent comments about her feeling ugly. “But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo,” she wrote. “(Felt righteous might delete later x)”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 25: Aimee Lou Wood attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

She added later, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Wood’s complaint apparently sparked a response from the NBC sketch comedy show, as the actress later shared a cheeky selfie she captioned, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.”

The Sex Education star also made sure to defend Sherman while expressing her feelings about the overall skit, writing that it was “not [Sherman’s] fault” for playing her. “Not hating on her, hating on the concept x,” she wrote.

Aimee lou wood

Wood also explained a bit more of her perspective while weighing in on criticism that she was being “thin skinned.”

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride,” Wood wrote on another selfie. “I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Another Instagram Story posted by Wood Sunday evening featured a critique of the skit with which she agreed. “It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970’s misogyny,” the comment read. “This sums up my view x,” Wood wrote.