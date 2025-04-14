‘Elsbeth’: Billy Magnussen Guest Stars as an Entitled Playboy in Season 2, Episode 19 Exclusive First Look

Billy Magnussen is coming to Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In “I’ve Got a Little List,” airing on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble.”

New images show the Road House actor alongside Carrie Preston’s titular character. Rod seems like an interesting character, and since nothing is ever what it seems on Elsbeth, it could really go in any direction. Elsbeth also seems to be working with Kaya a lot, which is always nice to see, especially now that Kaya is a full-fledged detective. The two don’t see each other as much or work together, but this could be the perfect case to bring them back.

Pictured (L-R): Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Since this is the penultimate episode, it sounds like this could also be setting up the star-studded Season 2 finale, airing on May 8. The episode “Ramen Holiday” will see Elsbeth trying to solve a murder and coming face-to-face with many familiar suspects. The episode will see guest stars from throughout the first two seasons return, including Stephen Moyer, Retta, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Alyssa Milano, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ethan Slater, among others. It’s quite possible this “legal trouble” that Elsbeth will be getting into might fold into the finale.

Pictured (L-R): Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Magnussen can most recently be seen in the latest season of Black Mirror as well as the short-lived Max series The Franchise. Other credits include Reunion, Lift, Spy Kids: Armageddon, Made for Love!, Family Squares, The Bold Type, Aladdin, and Tell Me a Story. Upcoming, he will portray Pleakley in the live-action Lilo & Stitch, out on May 23.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

If it wasn’t evident by the star power that the Season 2 finale will have, Billy Magnussen is the latest incredible guest star that has graced Elsbeth. Since the series has been renewed for Season 3, there will certainly be many more incredible guest stars to come, and possibly even some returning guest stars. That is, depending on how the Season 2 finale turns out. Don’t miss Magnussen appearing in the penultimate episode of Elsbeth Season 2, “I’ve Got a Little List,” airing on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.