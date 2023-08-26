'The Good Wife' Character Set up for Possible Return in 'Elsbeth,' Report Says

Fans of The Good Wife may be able to look forward to seeing at least one more familiar face in the upcoming Elsbeth spinoff. The new series, which follows Carrie Preston's titular Elsbeth Tascioni in the Big Apple, was supposed to be part of CBS' fall 2023 schedule. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, that is no longer happening. However, it will still be coming, just at a later time. As fans wait, though, they get to keep wondering just what Elsbeth will be getting into while at her new job. It seems she may not be completely alone.

TVLine reports that while Julianna Marguelies' character Alicia Florrick is likely a "long shot" in regards to a return due to a pay dispute, Elsbeth could see the return of Cary Agos. Matt Czuchry's young Harvard-educated lawyer is apparently name-dropped numerous times on the premiere episode. With The Resident canceled, the Gilmore Girls alum definitely has more time on his hands. Could fans be expecting Cary to make an appearance in New York?

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but it is a bit fishy that they name-drop him more than once. In the premiere, at that. It could just be a way to reference The Good Wife and drop in some Easter Eggs. A way for the audience to know what he's been doing since they last saw him. So it wouldn't be surprising if more name-drops of other characters happen throughout the season. But Elsbeth does come at a time where Matt Czuchry doesn't have much going on, aside from American Horror Story: Delicate. Maybe they really are setting up for Cary's return, even if it's a short one.

Whatever happens, fans will be waiting for a long time. With the strikes, most scripted originals have been held off until midseason 2024 or later. As of now, there is no end in sight for either strike. It will soon be time for networks to work out schedules for midseason, and it very well could look similar to fall. Acquired shows, unscripted, scripted reruns, and only new episodes of scripted for those that are already complete. The wait for Elsbeth will surely be worth it, though. Especially if Matt Czuchry has a possibility of returning as Cary Agos. Fans will just have to tune in next year to see what happens.