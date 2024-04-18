'Elsbeth' Renewed for Season 2

Elsbeth Tascioni is sticking around. Deadline reports that CBS has renewed Elsbeth for a second season. The Good Wife spinoff has seen nearly 11 million viewers after just 35 days of viewing. The series premiered in late February but went on hiatus soon after and only just returned at the beginning of the month. Only four episodes have aired so far out of 10, but it seems like those four were just enough to convince the network that Elsbeth deserves a spot on the 2024-25 season.

"Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive 'how-done-it' storytelling and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner, Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars."

CBS officially announced Elsbeth in May 2023. The series centers around Carrie Preston's titular attorney-turned-consultant detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Elsbeth moves to New York City to work alongside the NYPD and lend her unique methods and skills to help catch criminals. Elsbeth also stars Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce and comes from Robert and Michelle King, who are also behind Elsbeth's predecessors. With a 92% approval rating and 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the renewal is not so surprising.

Elsbeth is the latest CBS series to be renewed. The network handed out a surprise renewal to S.W.A.T. in addition of new seasons of the FBI trio, fellow freshman series Tracker, Fire Country, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, NCIS, and NCIS: Sydney. With just a handful of shows awaiting news for the 2024-25 season, there's no way of knowing which way the network will go, as it also has to make room for the handful of new shows premiering.

It's going to be great to see Elsbeth continue on CBS next season. Hopefully the series can even bring in a guest star from The Good Wife or The Good Fight. In the meantime, new episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.