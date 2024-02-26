Carrie Preston Teases Possible 'The Good Wife' Alums Returning for 'Elsbeth' (Exclusive)

Carrie Preston is back as Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife and The Good Fight for her own series, appropriately named Elsbeth. The series will be the third in the Good Wife franchise, so does this mean fans could expect some familiar faces to pop up in a future episode? Preston exclusively told PopCulture.com that she "would love that."

"The show is set in New York, and they're all in Chicago, but that doesn't mean that Diane couldn't come to New York for a business trip or something and have a meal with Elsbeth," Preston explained. "Or maybe Elsbeth needs to get her advice for something like that. It would be lovely. But I'm not sure. I put myself in the hands of our trustee showrunner, Jonathan Tolins, and I just let him see what he could do. A lot of it'll have to do with availability, too, of actors, but I think it'll be fun."

It does make things a bit more complicated since she is in New York. However, it was previously revealed that the pilot does name-drop Matt Czuchry's Cary Agos on more than one occasion, so the possibility of him appearing may not be too out there. The Resident is done, and American Horror Story: Delicate seems to be on hiatus for who knows how long, so you never know what could happen. There is also the fact that Julianna Margulies' Alicia Florrick moved to New York, but there's no indication that she would be interested in returning, even if for a brief appearance.

(Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS)

Since Elsbeth hasn't even premiered yet, it might still be a while before anything happens on the return front. While a character from The Good Wife or The Good Fight could appear in the first season, it wouldn't be surprising if they waited until a potential second season so the series is able to get on its feet. You never know what could happen, and with Carrie Preston certainly down for a mini-reunion, anything is possible.

Fans will just have to tune into the series premiere of Elsbeth on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule to see what happens and if anyone else from Chicago makes an appearance. Even if that doesn't happen, just from the looks of the Elsbeth trailer, viewers will be on quite a ride that you won't want to miss.