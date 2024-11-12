Just after news broke of Chris Wallace ditching CNN, the network is now slated to cut “hundreds of jobs,” according to a new report from Puck News’ Dylan Byers. The outlet, which is a frequent news-breaker when it comes to TV news shakeups, reports that CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson will lay off tons of employees to cut costs and streamline CNN for digital platforms. Some on-camera anchors and talents are reportedly slated to be fired as part of these cuts.

“In the next few months, I’m told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization, including those whose TV production talents won’t necessarily be needed in the new digital-first landscape,” Byers wrote, adding that, “Some of the on-air talent are also likely to be affected.”

Byers also hears that whole divisions will be “reduced or even eliminated” and that the reporters who aren’t laid off will now have to juggle multiple other duties outside their standard job position. This foreboding turmoil has reportedly created “an atmosphere of high stress and high anxiety” behind the scenes.

There is no word on exactly which talents or behind-the-scenes figures will be ousted yet, nor is there an exact date slated for the layoffs. CNN chose not to comment on Byers’ reporting.

Turmoil at CNN

An exterior view of a garage near the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

In addition to Wallace’s pending departure, CNN was already grappling with the exits of Poppy Harlow, Oliver Darcy, Ji Min Lee, Ken Jautz, Rachel Smolkin and Sam Feist. CNN also notably canceled the daytime misfire CNN This Morning back in February. Another experiment from the Warner Bros. Discovery era, the talk show King Charles (named after hosts Gayle King and Charles Barkley) quietly went off air after only one season that was marred with disappointing ratings.