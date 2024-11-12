In another blemish on the Warner Bros. Discovery era of CNN, one of the network’s top anchors is walking away. Chris Wallace is walking away from the network. The Daily Beast reports that CNN wanted to keep the TV news legend, but he did not want to stay on. Wallace’s contract ends later this year.

Wallace, who previously worked for Fox News, NBC News and ABC News; is apparently leaving conventional TV news altogether. Instead, he’s looking for a new opportunity in the streaming space or podcasting.

“This is the first time in 55 years I‘ve been between jobs. I am actually excited and liberated by that,” Wallace told The Daily Beast. “Not knowing is part of the challenge. I‘m waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven’t thought of at all.”

Wallace, who is the son of TV news icon Mike Wallace, will continue to be part of the network through the end of 2024. CNN has confirmed his departure in a statement.

“Chris Wallace is one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming,” Mark Thompson, CNN CEO and Chairman, said. “We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for the future.”

Numerous CNN Talents and Executives Have Left in 2024

Wallace’s exit is just the latest tough setback for the news giant. CNN was previously rocked by the exits of Poppy Harlow, Oliver Darcy, Ji Min Lee, Ken Jautz, Rachel Smolkin and Sam Feist. CNN also notably had a scandal on its hands around the firing of Don Lemon in 2023, and the network had to manage the headline-grabbing exit of CEO Chris Licht, as well.