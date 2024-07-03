Ji Min Lee, a former breaking news editor at CNN Politics, has recently shared insights into her life post-departure from the network. Lee, who left her position in March, took to X to update her followers on her current situation and reflect on her time at CNN.

"A belated update. It's been about three months since I quit my job as a breaking news editor at CNN Politics. Since then, I moved up permanently to Vermont and have been spending lots of time outdoors, attempting gardening, and training our sweet jack russell puppy, Eddy," Lee wrote.

Lee's departure from CNN came after a nearly three-year tenure, during which she held significant roles within the organization. Her most recent position as Breaking News Editor, which she occupied from September 2022 to March 2024, saw her at the forefront of political news coverage.

Before her role as Breaking News Editor, Lee was an Associate Producer from June 2021 to September 2022. Her responsibilities included acting as the main liaison with the audience team on strategy for CNN's What Matters newsletter.

In her social media post, Lee expressed appreciation towards her former colleagues, stating, "I am so grateful to so many wonderful colleagues at CNN and the community I built back in Washington."

While Lee's future plans remain uncertain, she seems to be embracing the opportunity for personal growth and relaxation. "I am not sure what is 'next' for myself, but I am enjoying all the time I am spending with family," she shared. "I was nervous about all the time I'd have after quitting and worried about 'finding what's next.' It turns out, doing nothing can be very fulfilling in its own right."

Lee's departure from CNN preceded another significant exit from the network. Approximately a month after Lee's departure, CNN veteran Poppy Harlow announced her decision to leave the network. Harlow, who had been with CNN for 16 years, was most recently co-host of the short-lived morning program CNN This Morning.

Harlow's departure comes after a period of upheaval at the network. The morning show she co-hosted with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins faced numerous challenges, including on-set tension and controversy surrounding Lemon's on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Despite efforts to revamp the show, including Collins' move to a prime-time anchor role and the addition of Phil Mattingly as co-host, CNN This Morning struggled to gain traction in the ratings.

Harlow expressed optimism about her future in her farewell note to colleagues, stating, "I am excited for what is ahead — and I will be rooting for CNN always." She also shared her immediate plans, which mirror Lee's focus on family and personal pursuits: "For now, my plan is to walk our children to school and pick them up (hopefully they won't get sick of me!), and to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it."

As Lee and Harlow have left CNN, the network is going through a period of transition and reevaluation. Under the leadership of new CNN Chairman Mark Thompson, who joined in the fall, the network has been implementing cost-saving measures and reviewing its programming.