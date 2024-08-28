CBS News is facing yet another significant exit as Adam Verdugo, the executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, announces his departure from the network. This move comes amidst a broader restructuring of the flagship news program, signaling a period of substantial change for one of America's most prominent news organizations.

Verdugo's exit, slated for Sept. 6, was first reported by Puck, and confirmed by CBS News on Wednesday. In a memo to his colleagues per Deadline, Verdugo expressed the difficulty of his decision, stating, "The time is right for me to move on to the next chapter. This was not an easy decision to make, but as we know in this business, there is never a 'right' time." His departure marks the end of a decade-long tenure with CBS News, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the network's news coverage and programming.

The announcement of Verdugo's departure coincides with other major changes at CBS News. Norah O'Donnell, the current anchor of the CBS Evening News, recently revealed her plans to step down from her position. Following the 2024 election, John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois are set to take the helm as lead anchors. Additionally, Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, will expand his responsibilities to include supervision of the evening newscast.

These changes also herald a geographical shift for the program. After a five-year stint in Washington D.C., the CBS Evening News will be returning to its original home base in New York. Verdugo has been actively involved in facilitating this process, ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities, according to the outlet.

In the interim period leading up to the 2024 election, Carolyn Cremen will step in as the temporary executive producer. Cremen, who joined CBS earlier this year as a senior broadcast producer in New York, brings with her 15 years of experience from CNN.

Verdugo's journey with CBS News began in 2013 when he joined as a senior producer for CBS This Morning in Los Angeles. His career trajectory saw him move to New York in 2017 to oversee talent bookings, before becoming a key figure in the launch of CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell in 2019. His contributions to the network have been extensive, including the development of popular segments like "Profiles in Service," which features ordinary Americans and military members who commit themselves to serving their communities.

Throughout his tenure, Verdugo has been at the forefront of CBS News' coverage of major events, including presidential elections, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and exclusive interviews with world leaders and newsmakers. His work has not gone unnoticed, with his team receiving accolades for their investigative reporting on sexual assault in the U.S. military.

Verdugo's impact extends beyond the evening news. He played a crucial role in securing exclusive access for the Emmy Award-winning CBS primetime special 39 Days, which documented the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. He was also instrumental in producing Gayle King's high-profile interview with R. Kelly in 2019.

Before joining CBS, Verdugo honed his skills at NBC News, where he covered a wide range of events, including the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the royal wedding in London. He also served as a senior producer on Meet the Press.

Verdugo shared his gratitude and pride in his team's accomplishments in his farewell message. "Being the Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime," he wrote. "I'm so proud of this team and what we've accomplished together. I want to thank each of you for your hard work, dedication, and collaboration while juggling a relentless and historic news cycle." He also extended a personal note of appreciation to O'Donnell, saying, "I also want to thank Norah for her partnership and friendship over the years – and her leadership atop the masthead as anchor and managing editor of this broadcast."