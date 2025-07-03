10 Best TV Shows Streaming Free on YouTube in July 2025

In the era of streaming, YouTube remains a hidden gem for TV lovers.

The video sharing platform boasts a massive catalog of TV shows. From the U.K.’s longest-running soap operas to one of the most critically acclaimed anime shows of all time, a hit Syfy zombie apocalypse series, and even a nostalgic ‘90s children’s show – these are the 10 must-watch shows currently streaming on YouTube complete free with ads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Big Comfy Couch (7 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Loonette the clown and her dolly Molly solve everyday problems while residing in the comfort of a large couch.”

You can watch The Big Comfy Couch for free with ads here.

My Strange Addiction (4 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Individuals share the compelling stories of their battle with the obsessive behaviors and strange fixations that are on the verge of taking over their lives.”

You can watch My Strange Addiction for free with ads here.

Z Nation (5 Seasons)

Synopsis: “In the midst of a devastating zombie apocalypse, a team of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the virus across the country to the last functioning viral lab.”

You can watch Z Nation for free with ads here.

Being Human (4 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Nobody ever said being human was easy, but for these twenty-something roommates – who happen to be a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost – is it even possible?”

You can watch Being Human for free with ads here.

Coronation Street (1 Season)

Synopsis: “The U.K.’s longest-running television soap, “Coronation Street” focuses on the everyday lives of working class people in Manchester, England.”

You can watch Coronation Street for free with ads here.

Line of Duty (4 Seasons)

Synopsis: “A British crime drama series following the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit. Starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.”

You can watch Line of Duty for free with ads here.

Tales from the Void (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Tales From The Void is an episodic horror anthology series that is both thought-provoking and terrifying. Based on the most viral and haunting stories from the r/NoSleep community, each tale provides biting social commentary while delving into the darker side of the human psyche.”

You can watch Tales from the Void for free with ads here.

BuzzFeed Unsolved (6 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Conspiracy enthusiast Ryan covers notorious unsolved cases and investigates haunted locations in an attempt to prove to Shane and other skeptical friends that there’s more than what meets the eye.”

You can watch BuzzFeed Unsolved for free with ads here.

Sanctuary (2 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Set in a future in which cyernetic enhancements, gene therapy, and DNA splicing have changed what it means to be human.”

You can watch Sanctuary for free with ads here.

Death Note (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Ace student Light Yagami is bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a Shinigami death god.”

You can watch Death Note for free with ads here.