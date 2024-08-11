CNN is losing the author of one of its more lauded productions, as Oliver Darcy leaves the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned news outlet. The longtime writer behind the Reliable Sources newsletter has launched his own newsletter titled Status, dropping on Thursday.

"Drawing on a deep well of sourcing and industry expertise, 'Status' delivers hard-hitting reporting and unflinching analysis on the Fourth Estate, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley," the CNN alum wrote in the debut newsletter. "There will be no sugarcoating, no pulling punches, no sparing sensitive egos – just the unvarnished truth about the companies and individuals who shape our world."

(Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The newsletter will drop Sundays through Thursday, leaving those weekend tales and headlines for others in the industry. With the media landscape in the midst of a shakeup, Darcy reportedly feels his experience and connections could allow him to break out on his own. He is the latest in a string of high-profile departures from TV cable news, ranging from Tucker Carlson's firing and return as an independent host to the firing of Don Lemon and his attempt at a new show on Elon Musk's social media experiment, X (formerly Twitter).

"Oliver has established himself as a tough but scrupulously fair leading voice in media reporting and commentary – never afraid to call it as he sees it," CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. "He has been a great shepherd of CNN's Reliable Sources newsletter, and we wish him every success in his new entrepreneurial adventure."

Reliable Sources will go on hiatus until the end of summer, with Darcy's final newsletter making no reference to his exit. But as Variety points out, it lead with the news that Warner Bros. Discovery had a $9.1 billion write-down on its TV networks. "David Zaslav had a particularly tough day," the opening read.