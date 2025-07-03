‘Call the Midwife’ Cancellation Rumors Surface, BBC Issues Statement

Following reports that Call the Midwife was canceled, The BBC is squashing those rumors.

In June, Daily Star reported that the long-running period drama would be ending after its upcoming 15th season in 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After years of drama and countless births, Call the Midwife is coming to an end,” said an insider. “The team have decided it’s time to draw the show to a close a bow out. This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends.” Luckily, this will not be the last viewers will see of these much-loved characters, as the BBC shared that much more is on the way.

BBC Studios / Neal Street Productions

“In case you’ve heard any reports to the contrary this morning… The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come,” said a statement via X. “As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and a prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere!”

Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in January 2012 on BBC One in the UK and in September 2012 on PBS in the U.S. The series focuses on the work of the midwives and the nuns of a nursing convent and part of an Anglican religious order, coping with the medical problems in the deprived Poplar district of London’s poor East End in the 1950s. The current cast consists of Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Linda Bassett, and Annabelle Apsion, among others.

BBC Studios / Neal Street Productions

“Call the Midwife has been a jewel in the BBC’s crown for well over a decade, and this feels like the perfect time to further expand on the glorious, perfectly realised world that Heidi, Pippa, Annie and the team have created for the show’s millions of passionate and dedicated viewers,” Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said. “Whether you’ve been watching from the very start or joined us for one of the more recent series, this is an incredibly exciting time to be a Call the Midwife fan.”

“Call the Midwife is a PBS treasure, and it has consistently been one of our highest-rated programs since debuting to American audiences in September 2012,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, PBS Vice President, Program Content Strategy and Scheduling. “The beginning of filming for the 15th season is something to surely be celebrated! Our audience has fallen in love with the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House, celebrating their wins and sharing in their losses, and having a ‘deep cry’ along with them, and we look forward for what is to come.”