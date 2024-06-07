Another Big Shakeup Hits CNN

It is the second executive that CNN has lost in recent weeks.

CNN is losing another key executive, making it the second departure in recent weeks. Rachel Smolkin, a seasoned journalist and executive who has been with the network for a decade, is stepping down from her role as senior vice president of global news for CNN Digital Worldwide, Deadline reported.

Smolkin's exit follows on the heels of Sam Feist's announcement last month. Feist, the longtime Washington bureau chief, and senior vice president revealed his move to C-SPAN as the new CEO. These back-to-back losses signal a reorganization at CNN's top ranks.

During her tenure, Smolkin had been instrumental in shaping CNN's digital landscape. She spearheaded breaking news, politics, and other coverage across the network's digital platforms. Her career at CNN began a decade ago when she was tasked with establishing the digital arm for Washington, politics, and election coverage. Over time, her responsibilities grew to include the global digital newsroom, where she bridged teams and platforms to better serve CNN's worldwide audience.

Virginia Moseley, CNN's executive editor, highlighted Smolkin's accomplishments in a memo to staff. "Rachel has been an exceptional leader and partner, recruiting and supporting talented, diverse journalists across the network," Moseley wrote. She cited Smolkin's efforts in developing CNN's breaking news brand, emphasizing service journalism, and making explainers and fact-checks integral to their storytelling.

Moseley also noted Smolkin's commitment to personal growth. While overseeing global news coverage, Smolkin pursued and earned an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. This academic pursuit enabled her to blend business skills with CNN's journalistic mission, a skill set she reportedly plans to leverage in future roles.

Before joining CNN, Smolkin was managing editor at Politico, further demonstrating her extensive political journalism experience. Her last day at CNN will be July 3, after which she will transition to her new role as president and CEO of Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) in September.

Rukaiyah Adams, chair of OPB's board of directors, expressed enthusiasm about Smolkin's appointment. "Rachel will advance our work with deep experience in journalism, wide professional networks and adaptive leadership skills." Adams stated.