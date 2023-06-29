'Chicago Med': Torrey DeVitto's Most Notable Roles Before Landing NBC Series

Torrey DeVitto came back to Chicago Med as Natalie Manning for its Season 8 finale to help bring Will's story to a close. Before starring on the NBC drama for the first seven seasons, though, the actress had some roles in some pretty notable dramas, and roles that are a lot different than Dr. Manning.

One of DeVitto's most memorable roles is Nanny Carrie on The CW's beloved series One Tree Hill. While her role started off as sweet as she came in to help Nathan and Haley with their son, Jamie, in Season 5, things took a turn for the worse. First, it was just being a little too flirty with Nathan, but then Carrie began acting more like a mom rather than a nanny with Jamie, picking him up from school when she wasn't supposed to and not correcting Jamie when he would accidentally call her "Mom."

She kidnapped Jamie, but he was saved, and then she kidnapped his grandfather, Dan, who was in need of a new heart, and when Haley took Jamie to say goodbye, long story short, a set-up was thwarted, and Carrie finally got what was coming to her. It kept fans on the edge of their seats for two seasons and definitely proved that the show will come up with anything.

Just two years after Nanny Carrie, Torrey DeVitto made the jump to another teen drama, Pretty Little Liars. She recurred throughout the Freeform series as Melissa Hastings, and the beginning of her story was pretty wild. It included a fake pregnancy and a secret club that may or may not have been a clue as to what happened with Alison DiLaurentis. Not to mention her husband, Ian, had an affair with her sister Spencer and was thought to be Ali's killer before he was found in a bell tower. While she didn't appear in too many episodes later in the series, she still made quite the mark and always kept fans wondering what her true endgame was, but she was just one of those characters made to look and act mysterious so fans will keep their eyes and ears up and away from what's really happening.

Then there's DeVitto's 12 episodes as Dr. Meredith Fell on fellow CW series The Vampire Diaries for Seasons 3 and 4. She used vampire blood to cure people and even started dating Alaric. However, she was soon suspected of being a killer, but Meredith actually knew that Alaric was killing people due to his ring. Not only that, but she's partially responsible for Elena turning into a vampire as she gave her Damon's blood to heal her just before she was drowned by Rebekah. She was written off after the Season 3 finale, only appearing in Season 4 to help with Jeremy's recent death. She may have not appeared in a lot of episodes, but she made quite the splash.

Now Torrey DeVitto is a Hallmark mainstay, appearing in a number of movies on the Christmas channel, most recently in 2022's Twas the Night Before Christmas. Other roles also include The Hoaxing, Stevie D, Army Wives, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, Beautiful People, and more. She clearly has a wide range when it comes to acting, and hopefully, that doesn't stop any time soon.