The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev Bids Show An Emotional Farewell

With The Vampire Diaries closing out its final season, fans of the long-running CW drama are sad to see the series go. The show, which thrilled fans with supernatural romance, will come to an end with season eight. As the finale draws near, audiences eager to see The Vampire Diaries wrap with an appropriate tribute to one of the show’s biggest stars. Nina Dobrev confirmed she would return to the series for its finale, and today, the starlet took time to bid The Vampire Diaries her second – and final – farewell.

So, if you love the show, now would be a good time to grab a tissue. You can read the entire letter below:

“Dearest TVD family,

It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever.

Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show’s conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey.

As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know.”

Of course, fans will know that Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries quite some time ago. The star exited the series at the end of season six. Her character Elen was left in a magically induced coma to ensure her friend Bonnie lived, so fans can expect to see that spell tampered with in coming episodes. And, as always, audiences will be glad to see Elena interact with the show’s steamy vampires as the series ends for good.